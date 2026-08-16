Obi Urges FG to Strengthen Security after Attacks on Benue Communities, Commiserates with Victims

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Peter Obi, has urged the federal government to intensify efforts to protect lives and property following recent attacks on communities in Benue State.

Obi made the call yesterday in a post on his X platform after visiting Otukpo-Nobi and Efeyi-Ugboju communities, which were recently affected by attacks

He said more than 10 people were either killed or missing in the attack on Otukpo-Nobi, while several others sustained injuries and were receiving treatment in hospital.

According to Obi, more than 13 people were also reportedly killed and several others injured in a separate attack on Efeyi-Ugboju.

He added that while he was in the area, he was informed that 14 people had been kidnapped earlier in the morning along Ankpechi Road.

Obi said he joined members of the Otukpo-Nobi community in praying for the repose of the victims at the site of their mass burial.

He also visited the hospital where some of the injured victims were receiving treatment, expressing solidarity with them and praying for their recovery.

“Having visited, seen, and spoken with those affected, I urge the Federal Government to demonstrate a greater commitment to securing the lives and property of citizens and to closing the ungoverned spaces that have become breeding grounds for insecurity,” he said.

Obi said the protection of lives and property remained a fundamental responsibility of the government, stressing that the welfare and security of citizens should be its primary concern.

“The primary purpose of the government is the security and welfare of its citizens. When the government fails in this responsibility, as it has with the people of Otukpo-Nobi, Efeyi-Ugboju, and other troubled communities, it must be reminded of that sacred obligation,” he said.

He expressed sympathy with the families of those killed and prayed for the repose of the souls of the victims.

“May the souls of the departed continue to rest in perfect peace. Amen,” Obi added.