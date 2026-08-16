Oba Elegushi Leads Royalty and Power Brokers to Abuja for Nigeria Golf Summit

Golf in Nigeria is angling for a new identity, and Abuja will host the gathering meant to define it. The second edition of the Nigeria Golf Federation Summit is scheduled for August 27 and 28 at the NICON Luxury Hotel, drawing traditional royalty, politicians, and corporate leaders under one roof.

His Royal Highness, Oba Saheed Elegushi, the Elegushi of Ikate-Elegushi, serves as Royal Father of the event, lending the summit a layer of traditional authority alongside its sporting and business ambitions.

Mr Lawal Garba, chairman of Trobel Nigeria Limited, chairs the summit. Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, former governor of Osun State, and Senator Simon Bako Lalong, former governor of Plateau State, feature as special guests of honour, both known within golfing circles as avid players themselves.

Otunba Segun Runsewe, president of the Nigeria Golf Federation, described the gathering as an unusually significant one, expecting captains of industry, golf administrators, and enthusiasts to converge on Abuja for discussions on investment, policy, and the sport’s future.

Even beyond the guest list, there’s much to tickle the mind of an observer. In July 2026, the Africa Golf Confederation suspended the Nigeria Golf Federation over unpaid affiliation fees, costing the country its hosting rights for the 2026 All Africa Challenge Trophy. The summit offers a platform to address that setback directly.

Beyond crisis management, the federation is pursuing ambitious expansion. Talks are underway with American partners to introduce the TGL, or Tomorrow’s Golf League, concept to Nigeria, which would make it the first African country to run a simulator-driven golf league.

The federation also plans to commercialise its newly completed Golf and Health Signature Facility in Abuja, positioning it as a regional training hub while scaling up grassroots academies for young players.

A parallel priority is finalising Nigeria’s integration into the World Handicap System, which would let handicaps earned locally carry international recognition. For a federation working to rebuild credibility, that integration matters as much as any headline speech scheduled for the summit floor.