Kidnappers Free Anambra Billionaire Businessman, Reverend Sister after N1.5bn Ransom Demand

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

A billionaire businessman and Chairman of Jezco Group, Chief Joseph Ezeokafor, who was kidnapped alongside a reverend sister by yet-to-be-identified gunmen at Ifite-Awka, Awka South Local Government Area (LGA) of Anambra State, have been released and has safely returned.

It was gathered that they were released in the early hours of yesterday after spending four days in captivity under unknown circumstances.

Ezeokafor, who is the father of popular social media personality Jowi Zaza, was abducted in the early hours of Tuesday while on his way to a prayer ground in Awka, Anambra State.

The businessman’s abduction had sparked widespread concern among his family, friends, associates and residents of Anambra State.

His abductors had established contact with his family during his captivity and initially demanded a ransom of N700 million, before allegedly increasing the demand to N1.5 billion.

While it was not clear if Ezeokafor paid the N1.5billion to regain his freedom from his abductors, sources close to the family said the amount was paid before the businessman was let go.

The spokesman for the Anambra State Police Command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed his release in a statement issued yesterday, adding that the command was taking necessary steps to establish the circumstances surrounding their abduction and release.

Ikenga said the command was also taking necessary steps to obtain relevant information that would assist ongoing investigations and the identification of the perpetrators.

He said, “The Anambra State Police Command confirms that Chief J.J. Ezeokafor and a Rev. Sister, who armed criminals earlier abducted at Ifite-Awka, have been released and have safely returned.

“The command is currently taking necessary steps to establish the circumstances surrounding their release and obtain relevant information that will assist ongoing investigations and identification of the perpetrators.

“The Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command, CP Nnanna Oji Ama, while commending the safe return of the victims, further directs intensified intelligence-led operations and manhunt for those responsible for the abduction.”

According to him, the ongoing operation involves the police, and other relevant security agencies.

“The command appreciates members of the public for their support and cooperation and urges them to remain vigilant and provide credible and timely information that could assist security agencies in apprehending the perpetrators,” he added.

Although Ikenga did not disclose whether ransom was paid, he added that the police were obtaining relevant information to assist ongoing investigations and the identification of the perpetrators.

However, a close source within the family said Ezeokafor and the reverend sister were picked up by a family member in the Ebenebe area, near the Anambra-Enugu border, which was said to be the new notorious kidnappers’ den in the axis.

Several kidnappings have either occurred around the area while victims kidnapped from other locations were also taken to the camp, while security agencies in both Anambra and Enugu states turned a blind eye, fueling allegations of complicity.

The daughter of Chief Ezeokafor, Blessing, had earlier accused his younger brother, Eberechukwu Ezeokafor, popularly known as Jowizaza, of being responsible for the fate of their father.

Blessing alleged that the flamboyant lifestyle of his brother on social media, which she described as fake, was the reason the kidnappers believed they were rich, and also upped the ransom from N700 million to N1.5 billion.

In a series of posts, she made on social media, the distraught daughter said her family was not as rich as her brother portrayed, saying they were swimming in debt already, while accusing her brother of running their father’s company aground before he was removed as director and placed on a monthly salary of N1 million.

She said her brother did not have N100 million in cash and questioned how he could have accepted to pay kidnappers N700 million.