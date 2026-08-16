Ibom Air Set to Take Delivery of Brand-new Airbus A220 Aircraft, Gov Eno Inspects Aircraft in Canada

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, is set to take delivery of lbom Air’s latest brand-new Airbus A220 aircraft after pre-inspection of the facility in Mirabel, Quebec, Canada.

The development will mark another milestone in the state government’s sustained investment in Ibom Air and its commitment to strengthening the airline’s fleet and operational capacity.

The aircraft is the third brand-new Airbus A220-300 in the current delivery series for Ibom Air and is expected to commence operations ahead of the 2026 Christmas and end-of-year travel season.

Governor Eno, who expressed satisfaction with the aircraft’s quality, design and advanced technology, said the acquisition was a reflection of his administration’s determination to position Ibom Air for long-term growth and competitiveness.

The governor said the investment was beyond fleet expansion, stressing that it would improve operational efficiency, passenger comfort and service delivery while expanding Ibom Air’s network.

He said the enhanced connectivity would also support the state’s tourism development drive by improving access to Akwa Ibom, attracting more visitors and strengthening the “Destination Akwa Ibom” narrative, while promoting trade, investment and business opportunities.

Wholly owned by the Akwa Ibom State Government, Ibom Air has distinguished itself as one of Nigeria’s leading airlines since commencing operations in 2019.

In June 2026, it expanded into the international market with scheduled flights from Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo.

The latest A220-300 is expected to provide additional capacity for regional routes, strengthen Uyo’s position as an emerging aviation gateway and give further effect to the State Government’s regional connectivity drive through its state-owned airline.

The state Commissioner for Information, Aníekan Umanah in a statement, said Ibom Air’s fleet development programme was anchored on the acquisition of new-generation Airbus A220 aircraft, recognised for advanced technology, passenger comfort and operational efficiency.

He said the continued fleet expansion would strengthen air access to Akwa Ibom, making the State more accessible to domestic and international visitors and connecting more people to its cultural heritage, attractions, hospitality offerings and growing tourism economy.

“By expanding Ibom Air’s capacity and regional reach, the state government is leveraging its airline as a strategic instrument for tourism promotion, economic development and stronger regional integration.”, statement stressed.

Speaking on the partnership with Ibom Air, the Head of A220 Programme and Chief Executive Officer of Airbus Canada, Guillaume Chevasson, said the A220-300 offers exceptional operational flexibility, fuel efficiency, passenger comfort and performance across domestic and regional networks.

He noted that its features also support Ibom Air’s commitment to operational efficiency and improved customer experience, underscoring the strong partnership between Airbus and the Nigerian carrier.

Chevasson lauded the Akwa Ibom State Government and Ibom Air for the strong partnership, assuring both parties of Airbus’s commitment to sustaining a mutually beneficial relationship and supporting the airline’s continued growth and development.

He pointed out that, with the delivery of the new aircraft, Ibom Air’s Airbus A220 fleet would rise to three aircraft, while the first two A220s, which are currently undergoing comprehensive checks, are expected to return to service by the end of September 2026.

According to him, the return of the two aircraft, alongside the newly delivered A220-300, will further strengthen the airline’s operational capacity and provide greater flexibility for network expansion.

Speaking on the significance of the event, the Chief Executive Officer of Ibom Air, Mr. George Uriesi, said the pre-delivery inspection marked an important milestone in the airline’s fleet expansion programme and brought it closer to taking delivery of the aircraft.