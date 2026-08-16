DHQ: Military Airstrikes, Ground Operations Killed over 160 Terrorists in North-west in One Week

ons and ammunition were also recovered.

He said troops arrested suspected logistics facilitators in Adamawa and Borno states, including five suspected terrorist collaborators and cattle rustlers at a checkpoint along the Mandaragirau-Sabon Gari Road in Biu LGA.

He added that a suspected terrorist informant was arrested at the Damboa Internally Displaced Persons camp in Borno State on August 10.

The military spokesman said 19 persons, including terrorist fighters, women, children and teenagers, also surrendered to troops at various locations in Borno State.

According to him, those who surrendered cited food shortages, sustained military pressure and internal clashes among terrorist factions as reasons for abandoning the groups.

Onoja further disclosed that troops rescued five female abductees around Amuda Bridge along the Ngoshe-Gava Road in Gwoza LGA after they escaped from a terrorist enclave in the Mandara Mountains.

In Kebbi State, troops responding to a terrorist attack on Makuku Village in Sakaba LGA on August 10 neutralised 18 terrorists.

Onoja, however, said some personnel of a local security outfit and a civilian were killed during the encounter.

He said troops subsequently intensified surveillance in the area to prevent further attacks.

The military spokesman also disclosed that troops arrested two suspected terrorists, described as foreign nationals believed to be Improvised Explosive Device (IED) experts, at Zurmi in Zamfara State.

Also in Zamfara State, Onoja said troops arrested a suspected terrorist collaborator and logistics facilitator at Maradun on August 7 and recovered N5.302 million reportedly intended for delivery to terrorist associates.

According to him, a follow-up operation led to the arrest of another suspect, while efforts were ongoing to apprehend other members of the network.

Onoja said troops also engaged terrorists around Magazu Village in Tsafe LGA on August 8, forcing them to abandon some kidnapped victims, who were subsequently rescued.

In Kaduna State, troops arrested a suspected terrorist at Kadage in Giwa LGA on August 12 and recovered foreign camouflage items, mobile phones and identification documents.

Another suspected terrorist logistics supplier was arrested along the Gwarzo-Kano Road in Kano State, with ammunition and other items recovered.

In the North-central, troops of Operation Whirl Stroke, working with the police and local security personnel, rescued 16 kidnap victims along the Ojuwo-Ajengo-Memarebo and Ojiwo-Itobe axes in Ofu LGA of Kogi State.

The victims comprised six men, six women and four children.

Onoja said one member of a local security outfit was killed during the operation, while a police officer sustained injuries.

He added that troops rescued another nine victims along the Ajaokuta-Itobe Road on August 11 after intercepting the kidnappers’ vehicles and forcing them to abandon their captives.

In Benue State, troops engaged armed assailants attacking residents of Azege Village in Logo LGA, killing one armed herder and recovering a rifle and ammunition.

One civilian and three cattle were also killed during the encounter, according to the military.

Troops of Operation Savannah Shield also rescued nine male kidnap victims in Mariga LGA of Niger State on August 12 following sustained operations against terrorists in the area.

In Kwara State, troops raided the residence of suspected terrorist collaborators at Latan Daji in Patigi LGA and arrested four suspects.

They also conducted an ambush operation at Majai and Tungan Bissalah villages, forcing terrorists to withdraw and recovering a rifle, ammunition and six motorcycles.

In the Niger Delta, troops of Operation Sentinel recovered about 24,000 litres of suspected stolen crude oil at Bethel Community in Bonny LGA of Rivers State.

The operation also uncovered an illegal refining site containing two pits and extensive hoses allegedly used for crude oil theft.

In a related operation, troops intercepted a speedboat carrying about 17,000 litres of suspected illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil along the Onne-Okrika waterways.

They also discovered concealed storage facilities along the Oteghele axis containing about 60,000 litres and 45,000 litres of suspected stolen crude oil.

In the South-east, troops of Operation Udoka, working with the Department of State Services (DSS), recorded progress in dismantling a kidnap syndicate operating across Enugu State and neighbouring areas.

Onoja said that following the abduction of two persons in Udi LGA on August 2, troops tracked the syndicate and ambushed its members on August 9.

One of the syndicate’s commanders was neutralised, while another sustained gunshot wounds while attempting to escape.

Troops recovered $1,600, N187,000, mobile phones and herbal medicine.

Another suspected member of the syndicate was arrested in Gariki, Enugu State, on August 10, with $1,000, N785,900 and other items recovered.

Using the arrested suspects as guides, troops subsequently recovered four AK-47 rifles, seven magazines and 133 rounds of ammunition from a forest hideout.

Onoja said all the suspects were in custody and undergoing interrogation to aid further investigations.

The defence spokesman said operations across the various theatres demonstrated the sustained tempo, coordination and effectiveness of the Armed Forces in tackling terrorism, kidnapping and other criminal activities.

He said the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, commended the troops for their commitment and acknowledged the contributions of the DSS, Nigeria Police Force, local security groups and other agencies.