Adeleke Wins Orolu, Osogbo, Oriade, Odo-Otin, Ife East
Governor Ademola Adeleke, candidate of the Accord Party in the Osun governorship election held on Saturday has won in Orolu, Osogbo, Oriade, Odo-Otin and Ife East, bringing the number of local governments won by the Accord party to nine out of the local government results announced so far by INEC. Collation underway
OROLU
Accord 12,352
ADC 236
APC 10,622
OSOGBO
Accord 36,480
ADC 1,503
APC 30,474
ORIADE
Accord 21,343
ADC 423
APC 14,863
ODO-OTIN
Accord 18,003
ADC 377
APC 15,435
IFE EAST
Accord 27,201
ADC 935
APC 18,600