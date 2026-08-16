Adeleke Wins Orolu, Osogbo, Oriade, Odo-Otin, Ife East

Governor Ademola Adeleke, candidate of the Accord Party in the Osun governorship election held on Saturday has won in Orolu, Osogbo, Oriade, Odo-Otin and Ife East, bringing the number of local governments won by the Accord party to nine out of the local government results announced so far by INEC. Collation underway

OROLU

Accord 12,352

ADC 236

APC 10,622

OSOGBO

Accord 36,480

ADC 1,503

APC 30,474

ORIADE

Accord 21,343

ADC 423

APC 14,863

ODO-OTIN

Accord 18,003

ADC 377

APC 15,435

IFE EAST

Accord 27,201

ADC 935

APC 18,600