Your Flamboyant Lifestyle Caused Our Dad’s Kidnap, Jezco’s Daughter Tells Brother, Jowizaza

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Daughter of Chief Joseph Ezeokafor, the kidnapped businessman and Chairman of Jezco Group, Blessing Ezeokafor, who is said to be the first child of the victim has accused his younger brother Eberechukwu Ezeokafor, popularly known as Jowizaza for being responsible for the fate of their father.

Blessing said the flamboyant lifestyle which his brother displays on social media, which she described as fake was the reason the kidnappers believed they were rich, and also upped the ransom from N700 million to N1.5 billion.

In a series of posts she made on social media, the distraught daughter said her family was not as rich as her brother portrayed, saying they were swimming in debt already, while accusing her brother of running their father’s company aground before he was removed as director and placed on a monthly salary of N1 million.

In another post, she slammed critics who were telling her she should not have come online to spill the beans about her younger brother’s lifestyle, saying he agreed to pay kidnappers N700 million, which was the reason the kidnappers upped the ransom to N1.5 billion.

She said her brother does not have N100 million in liquid cash and questioned how he could have accepted to pay kidnappers N700 million.

She added, “Why Jowizaza my brother. You are the cause of this madness. Social media noise, when we don’t have that money. You use audio money to make hudroms (hoodlums) think the money is available.

“Imagine, N1 billion? If anything happens to my dad, I will hold you responsible. Making noise, when we are owing bank N40 billion. And these people think the money is there, see what your madness exposing us has done to us.

“Fake life claiming what we don’t have. You are owing banks FCMB N40 billion, no hope to pay, you are owing Union Bank, you are struggling, even American company I introduced you guys to, Feedco, yet you keep making noise. Now your madness has made people think we have money.”

Speaking directly to the kidnappers she said, “Kidnappers they don’t have money, it is audio money, please leave my dad alone. Please release him, they are swimming in debt.”

In another post she said, “Some… are saying I should not talk about what I know. So, you want those kidnappers to think we have money and refuse to give them and kill him there? I will now become fatherless.

“At this point, I need to talk so they can be talking reasonably about what we can provide. Dad needs his medication and I don’t want anything to happen to my dad.

“See, coming to Facebook was the biggest mistake my brother made. We have simple life, not exaggerating wealth. Any blogger that I see exaggerating (our wealth) again will have questions to answer.”