New Plateau Police Chief Vows Crackdown on Jungle Justice, Others

Yemi Kosoko in Jos

Plateau State’s new Commissioner of Police, CP Faniyan Ayodeji, has hit the ground running with a firm, reform‑driven maiden address that promises a decisive shift in policing across the state.

Speaking at the Police Command headquarters in Jos, Ayodeji vowed to make Plateau “a positive model for others,” anchoring his mission on human‑rights‑centred policing, zero tolerance for corruption, stronger community partnerships, and technology‑driven crime‑fighting.

He warned officers against brutality and excesses, stressing that the Command must earn public trust through professionalism, transparency, and empathy.

Ayodeji issued a strong message to residents over rising mob attacks. “Jungle Justice is a criminal act and where it results in death, it constitutes culpable homicide.”

He said perpetrators will face the full weight of the law and urged citizens to hand suspects over to security agencies.

On election security, the commissioner announced a stakeholders’ meeting next Tuesday to set campaign guidelines and prevent clashes. He assured political parties of neutrality and fairness, noting that flashpoints have already been mapped out.

“We will deploy all security assets. We will not take anything to chance.”

Ayodeji also revealed that proactive intelligence recently foiled an attempted kidnapping of some bishops’ wives, with suspects already in custody.

Crime statistics released by the Command show 30 suspects arrested, four rifles recovered, 30 rounds of ammunition seized, and one suspect neutralized since July.

He pledged stricter enforcement of motorcycle and vehicle regulations ahead of political activities, insisting the operation will be “fair, transparent, and not a means to harass the public.”

Ayodeji appealed to residents to support the police with credible information, stressing that such collaboration will make Plateau State the safest state in Nigeria.