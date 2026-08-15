Customs Seizes N3.57bn Goods in Ogun

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Nigeria Customs Service, Ogun I Area Command, has intercepted smuggled goods worth N3.57 billion in duty-paid value.

The Acting Area Comptroller of the Command, Mr. Olukayode Afeni, disclosed this during a press briefing at the Command’s headquarters in Idiroko.

Afeni said the agency has vowed to make Ogun border corridors “hostile” for smugglers and drug traffickers.

He stated that the seizures were part of intensified operations from June 24 to date, aimed at protecting local industries and national security.

The Acting Comptroller listed the items seized as 2,339 bags of foreign parboiled rice, 70 cartons of basmati rice, 6,035 parcels of Ghana Loud/Indica, 30 bags of foreign sugar (50kg), 11,450 litres of PMS in kegs, 1,750 litres in drums, 30 kegs of diesel, 100 bags of fertiliser and 67 bales of second-hand clothing.

Other items include 47 cartons of cosmetics, 36 packages of hair accessories, 2,674 pieces of new trousers/shorts, 3,760 pieces of new tops, 480 cartons of drinks, 53 packages of oat, 85 fire extinguishers, 127 pieces of new purses and 3 packages of surgical shoes.

Afeni described smuggling as “economic sabotage” that is killing local jobs and threatening food security, warning that smuggled rice poses health risks as it is often re-bagged under unhygienic conditions or stored for years past its safe consumption date.

He said, “When foreign rice is smuggled into our markets, it undermines our local farmers. Government and local entrepreneurs have invested billions to achieve self-sufficiency. Unimpeded smuggling forces local mills to close and leaves our farmers bankrupt.

“Agriculture is one of our largest employers of youth. By buying smuggled foreign grain, we export jobs to other countries while worsening unemployment at home.”

Afeni, while handing over the seized narcotics to the Commander of the NDLEA Idiroko Special Command, stressed that drugs have been linked to acute psychosis, addiction and violent crime, and their profits fund arms trafficking and human trafficking.

He revealed that from January to August 2026, the Command has handed over 32,412 parcels of hard drugs and 92 sacks of raw cannabis sativa to the NDLEA.

On revenue, Afeni said the Command generated over N90m in July 2026 from baggage assessments, auctions and other charges, while on exports, it recorded 10,110 metric tons with a Free On Board value of N2.59 billion, driven by white talc, crushed thermal coal and CNG.

The Ogun I Area Command comptroller issued a stern warning to smuggling syndicates, saying, “If you do not trade legitimately, we will seize your goods, impound your vehicles, and send you to prison.”

He also called on traditional rulers, youth leaders and border residents to partner with security agencies by reporting suspicious activities.

Receiving the seized narcotics, Wole Fagbohun, Deputy Commandant, NDLEA Idiroko Special Area Command, said the gesture demonstrates the importance of inter-agency collaboration in the fight against illicit drugs, trafficking and drug abuse, particularly within border communities.

He assured that the substances will be properly documented, investigated and handled in accordance with the established procedures