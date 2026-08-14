Tegbe: Nigeria-China Trade Reached $18bn in H1 2026

• China records 80% rise in Nigerian exports, 35% growth in bilateral trade

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





Nigeria-China trade reached $18 billion in the first half of 2026, equivalent to about 64 per cent of the $28 billion recorded throughout 2025, the Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe, has said.

This is as the federal government has moved to accelerate implementation of a new agreement granting eligible Nigerian aquatic products zero-tariff access to China’s 1.4 billion consumer market.

Tegbe made the disclosure during a courtesy visit and reception for the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Yu Dunhai, following the signing of the Nigeria-China Aquatic Products Protocol.

The Protocol, concluded after nearly five years of negotiations, is expected to lower barriers for Nigerian aquatic products entering the Chinese market and boost exports, foreign exchange earnings and opportunities for local businesses.

Tegbe said the scale of existing bilateral trade demonstrated the significant economic potential available to both countries, urging Nigerian exporters to move swiftly to take advantage of the new market-access arrangement.

“Trade volume has reached $18 billion in the first half of 2026, compared to $28 billion for the entire year 2025,” the minister said, stressing the need to translate the Protocol into measurable increases in Nigerian exports.

He said successful implementation could also help fast-track other initiatives, including the proposed Zero Tariff Agreement for African countries, while deepening the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership.

The Chinese Ambassador disclosed that bilateral trade increased by 35 per cent in the first half of 2026, while Nigerian exports to China rose by 80 per cent over the same period.

Yu said the figures highlighted the untapped potential in the economic relationship between both countries and reaffirmed the Chinese government’s readiness to support qualified Nigerian exporters seeking access to the Chinese market.

He also pledged China’s support for Nigeria’s efforts to modernise and expand its power system.

The Protocol is particularly significant for Nigeria’s aquatic products sector because it provides eligible exporters with zero-tariff access to a market of approximately 1.4 billion consumers.

For his part, the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS), Dr Vincent Isegbe, said the agency would support exporters in meeting the necessary compliance and sanitary requirements.

He also pointed to the possibility of securing similar market-access arrangements for other Nigerian agricultural and fishery products, arguing that stronger access to China’s market could substantially expand Nigeria’s export earnings.

The private sector also expressed readiness to take advantage of the agreement. Atlantic Shrimpers, which has been engaging with the Chinese market since 2018, said it had already identified buyers and was prepared to commence exports.

The stakeholders agreed that implementation should be prioritised, with emphasis on measurable export outcomes, increased foreign exchange earnings and greater participation of Nigerian businesses in the Chinese market.

The agreement was signed in the presence of the Chinese Embassy, NAQS, the Federal Ministry of Justice and representatives of the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership, following nearly five years of negotiations.