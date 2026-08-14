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RATTAWU Honours DSS DG, Ajayi, Says Tinubu Made Right Choice Appointing Him

Nigeria | 4 seconds ago

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Radio, Television, Theatre and Arts Workers Union (RATTAWU) as part of activities marking its 50th anniversary has honoured the Director General of Department of State Services (DSS), Mr. Oluwatosin Ajayi with Golden Era Pillar of Critical and Strategic Intelligence for National Development Award.

RATTAWU conferred the award on Ajayi on Thursday at his office, when the National President of the group, Prince Emeka Kalu led members to a media/security critical engagement and strategic partnership meeting for national development, in Abuja.

Kalu praised the appointment of Ajayi in 2024 by President Bola Tinubu, describing it as putting a round peg in a round hole.

Kalu said the award is the initiative of the union, designed to recognise individuals and institutions that have made outstanding contributions to national development, security, democracy, culture and the growth of Nigeria.

He said: “Your appointment by Mr. President demonstrates the importance of placing capable Nigerians with integrity and professional competence in strategic positions of national responsibility.

“The role of the DSS in protecting Nigeria’s national interests, gathering critical intelligence and supporting national security cannot be overemphasised.

“Particularly now that this country is confronted with complex security and emerging technological challenges, appointments like yours are the best ever done by Mr. President.

“That is why this union decided to honour you with the Golden Era Pillar of Critical and Strategic Intelligence for National Development Award.”

Responding, the DSS Director-General, Oluwatosin Ajayi, expressed appreciation to the leadership of RATTAWU for the honour. He described the recognition as a significant gesture that would further encourage him and the service to remain committed to their responsibilities to the nation.

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