Governors’ Forum Reaffirms ECD Commitment, Seeks Stronger State-Level Action on Human Capital

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





The Nigerian Governors’ Forum, NGF, in collaboration with World Bank, Human Capital Development, HCD, and the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, has reaffirmed the

commitment of all 36 state governors to making Early Childhood Development, (ECD) a strategic priority in Nigeria’s human capital development agenda.

The Director-General of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum Secretariat Dr. Abdulateef Shittu who was represented at the event by the Director, Media and Strategic Communications,

Mallam Yunusa Tanko Abdullahi, stated this at the North-West Zonal Consultative

Workshop on Early Childhood Development, describing investment in the early years as a long-term investment in Nigeria’s health, education, productivity and economic future.

According to the Director General of the Governors Forum, “The period from pregnancy through the first five years of life represents a critical window for a child’s development. It is during these formative years that the foundations for health, learning, cognitive development and future productivity are established.”

The Director-General said Nigeria must increasingly approach ECD as a development and economic imperative rather than as an intervention limited to a single sector.

“Investing in Early Childhood Development is therefore not only an investment in children; it is an investment in Nigeria’s human capital and long-term economic development.”

He said the effectiveness of national ECD policies would ultimately be determined by their translation into concrete programmes at the subnational level.

“While national policies and frameworks provide important direction, their impact will ultimately depend on how effectively they are translated into action at the state and local government levels.”

“These place us, the state actors, at the centre of Nigeria’s ECD Agenda,” he stated.

The Director-General stressed that the complexity of early childhood development requires a coordinated, multisectoral approach involving all relevant sectors.

“Early Childhood Development is inherently multisectoral. No single MDA can deliver the range of interventions that a child requires to thrive.”

“All sectors must work together towards shared outcomes for children.”

He said the consultative process should enable states to move from broad policy commitments to practical plans that are aligned with their specific needs and institutional realities.

This workshop provides an opportunity for states to develop state-specific, practical and implementable plans that reflect their peculiar needs, realities and existing systems.”

He however cautioned against treating the development of plans as an end in itself, stressing the importance of implementation, financing, coordination and accountability.

“Our expectation is that this process goes beyond the development of plans.

“The plans developed here should provide a clear pathway for implementation, coordination, financing and accountability and, importantly, should be integrated into existing state planning and budgeting processes.”

The Director-General said the NGF Secretariat would continue to use its convening and peer-learning role to support states in strengthening their ECD systems and translating national priorities into sustainable subnational action. “

‘’At the Nigeria Governors’ Forum Secretariat, we recognise the critical role of leadership in advancing Early Childhood Development at the subnational level.”

He disclosed that all 36 governors had formally reaffirmed their commitment to ECD at the NGF meeting of June 17, 2026.

“At the last NGF meeting on the 17th of June 2026, all 36 state Governors formally reaffirmed that investments in Early Childhood Development are fundamental to improving health, nutrition, school readiness, learning outcomes, future productivity, and overall human capital development.”

He said the NGF would continue to champion ECD as an important development priority while facilitating shared learning among states and strengthening collaboration with

relevant partners.

“We will continue to champion ECD as an important development priority, facilitate shared learning across states, and work with relevant partners to support the translation of national priorities into coordinated and sustainable action at the state level.”

The Director-General urged participants to use the consultative workshop to develop ambitious but realistic plans capable of producing measurable improvements in outcomes

for young children.

“I encourage everyone to participate actively, share experiences and use this opportunity to develop plans that are both ambitious and realistic.” , he stressed.