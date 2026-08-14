NLNG, NCDMB Break Ground for Innovation Centre at Rivers Varsity

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) and the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) have broken ground for a Research and Innovation Centre for Computer and Electrical Engineering (RICCEE) at Rivers State University, Port Harcourt, in a move aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s indigenous research, technological capacity and engineering skills.

The project, described by NLNG as its largest human capital development institutional strengthening initiative to date, is designed to expand the university’s capacity for advanced, industry-relevant research, specialised training and the development of technological solutions for Nigeria’s energy and industrial sectors.

The centre will also host a professorial chair and operate as a research and development hub, promoting industry-focused research and the development of solutions to critical operational challenges, particularly those relevant to NLNG. Successful research outcomes could subsequently be commercialised for wider industry application.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, NLNG’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Adeleye Falade, represented by the company’s General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, Sophia Horsfall, described the project as a strategic investment in Nigeria’s future.

Falade said the initiative demonstrated NLNG’s commitment to sustainable human capital development and would strengthen Rivers State University’s capacity to produce highly skilled professionals and conduct research that responds directly to industry requirements.

According to him, RICCEE would bridge the gap between academic knowledge and practical industry needs by creating opportunities for researchers and industry professionals to collaborate on innovations with commercial and developmental relevance.

For his part, the Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Felix Ogbe, represented by the Board’s Director, Capacity Building, Abayomi Bamidele, described the groundbreaking as an important milestone in the implementation of the board’s human capital development objectives.

He said the project was part of NCDMB’s human capital development institutional strengthening programme, which seeks to establish enduring partnerships with higher institutions through infrastructure that improves teaching, research, innovation and practical skills development.

Ogbe challenged the centre to become a hub of discovery, creativity, enterprise and technological advancement, where students could develop innovative solutions, researchers could tackle real-world challenges and industry could find reliable research and development partners.

He also commended NLNG for its commitment to the project and praised the Governing Council, Vice-Chancellor and management of Rivers State University for their commitment to academic excellence.

The Vice Chancellor of Rivers State University, Prof. Isaac Zeb-Obipi, said the project aligned with the university’s 2026-2030 strategic development plan, which prioritises improvements in academic programmes as well as stronger research collaboration, innovation and entrepreneurship.

“We envisage the Centre as a world-class hub where researchers and students can develop practical solutions to engineering and technological challenges, where university-industry collaboration can flourish, and where innovative ideas can be transformed into useful products, technologies and services,” he said.

The Vice Chancellor added that the participation of NLNG and NCDMB underscored the importance of strategic partnerships in advancing the university’s objectives.

The RICCEE facility will be developed on approximately 9,336 square metres of land within Rivers State University.

It will house specialised laboratories covering Electronics and Signal Processing, Robotics and Embedded Systems, Software Engineering, and Digital Forensics and Cybersecurity, alongside other facilities.

The laboratories will include dedicated offices and storage areas to support research, teaching, equipment management and technical administration.

The building will also incorporate sustainability features, including provision for solar energy, energy-efficient lighting and other environmentally responsible systems designed to reduce operating costs and support reliable research activities.

RICCEE is one of the Institutional Strengthening Projects being implemented under NCDMB’s Human Capital Development programme, which is aimed at improving the capacity of Nigerian educational institutions through upgraded infrastructure, modern research facilities, technical equipment and industry-aligned training.

The initiative is expected to extend human capital development beyond conventional classroom instruction by integrating academic learning with research, technology development, professional training and practical problem-solving.

NLNG and NCDMB said the project would strengthen Rivers State University’s contribution to indigenous innovation and the development of engineering and technological solutions relevant to Nigeria’s industrial priorities.