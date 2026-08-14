Royal Salt Rewards Consumers, Crowns 20 Millionaires

Raheem Akingbolu

Royal Salt Limited, makers of Mr. Chef Salt, has concluded its nationwide Mr. Chef Market Runz to 20 Millionaires ampaign, rewarding more than 520 Nigerians through one of its largest consumer engagement initiatives to date.

The campaign culminated in a grand finale in Lagos, where 20 lucky consumers were each presented with N1 million, amounting to a total of N20 million in grand prizes. The winners received their ceremonial cheques in the presence of Royal Salt Ltd management, key distributors of Mr Chef Salt, media organisations, agency partners, and guests.

Beyond the grand prize winners, the campaign delivered value to hundreds of Nigerians throughout its duration. Over a 12-week campaign period, more than 500 consumers across the country were rewarded with N10,000 and N5,000 cash prizes on radio and social media after correctly answering the Mr. Chef Market Runz Trivia questions aired on five WAZOBIA FM stations and published across the brand’s digital platforms.

The weekly trivia sessions transformed ordinary radio and social media interactions into rewarding experiences, encouraging consumer participation while educating audiences about the Mr. Chef brand in a fun and engaging way.

The Mr. Chef Market Runz Campaign was conceived as a nationwide consumer engagement platform designed to celebrate hardworking Nigerians while rewarding loyalty through an exciting combination of radio, digital, and experiential marketing. The campaign successfully connected with consumers across multiple cities through engaging radio programmes, interactive social media conversations, market-themed entertainment, cooking discussions, quizzes, and trivia competitions that generated significant public participation.

To reinforce transparency and public confidence, Royal Salt Ltd ensured that the selection of the 20 grand prize winners was conducted openly. The final raffle draw was broadcast live across five WAZOBIA FM stations, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, allowing consumers nationwide to witness the winner selection process in real time. This transparent approach further strengthened the credibility of the campaign and reinforced the company’s commitment to fairness, integrity, and accountability.

The Group Managing Director of Royal Salt Ltd reaffirmed the company’s dedication to rewarding consumer loyalty and supporting Nigerians striving to improve their lives.

“At Royal Salt Ltd, we believe our consumers are the foundation of our success. The Mr. Chef Market Runz Campaign was designed not only to reward loyalty but also to celebrate the resilience, determination, and entrepreneurial spirit of hardworking Nigerians. While we are delighted to celebrate our 20 new millionaires today, we are equally proud that throughout this campaign, hundreds of other consumers also benefited through our weekly radio and social media trivia rewards. Supporting the daily hustle of Nigerians remains at the heart of everything we do,” he said.

The grand finale celebrated not only the presentation of the N20 million grand prizes but also the collective success of a campaign that touched lives across Nigeria. Guests enjoyed live entertainment, campaign highlights, winner testimonials, media interviews, and networking sessions, while the 20 winners received their N1 million ceremonial cheques before an audience of consumers, partners, and the media.

The event also highlighted the impact of an integrated campaign that successfully combined traditional radio with digital engagement to create meaningful conversations around the Mr. Chef brand.

According to the company, thousands of consumers participated throughout the campaign, while hundreds were rewarded instantly through weekly trivia competitions before the final selection of the 20 grand prize winners.

Through the Mr. Chef Market Runz Campaign, Royal Salt Ltd has once again demonstrated that rewarding consumers goes beyond promotions – it is about recognising loyalty, celebrating determination, and investing in the aspirations of everyday Nigerians. The initiative reflects the company’s belief that meaningful brands create meaningful impact by giving back to the communities that support them.

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