Ex-IGP Adamu Empowers 2,800 Farmers In Nasarawa

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

No fewer than 2,800 farmers from the Western Senatorial Zone of Nasarawa State have benefited from an agricultural intervention programme initiated by former Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu.

The empowerment programme, which involved distribution of fertilisers, modern farm implements and compensation to farmers, was flagged off on Friday in Karu Local Government Area of the state.

The zone comprises five local government areas – Keffi, Karu, Kokona, Nasarawa and Toto.

Speaking at the ceremony, the former IGP, convener of the IGP Group, said the intervention was aimed at complementing government efforts to achieve food security and uplift rural livelihoods.

“We are here to support our farmers. We are here to compensate our farmers. We are here to modernise our farming method. We are here to introduce implements that will aid in producing more food for our people,” he said.

Adamu disclosed that the Karu exercise covered the Western Zone, adding that a similar gesture would be extended to farmers in Nasarawa North Senatorial District.

According to him, the initiative is a token to encourage farming activities and boost food supply in the state.

He called on well-meaning individuals and corporate organisations to support farmers.

“If you have the means, please come out and also assist the farmers. Come out of the little that you have to assist the farmers. Because when you assist them, we are going to get more food. If you have more food in the market, the food will be cheap and everybody will get it,” he stated.

He further revealed that plans were underway to extend similar support to women in small-scale businesses and youths in the state.

“Today, we are doing this for the farmers. We have plans for the small-scale business women and the youth. We are also going to undertake that,” he added.

The former IGP noted that although government was doing its best, it could not meet all the needs of the people, hence the need for private support.

“We know the government is trying its best to provide for the people of Nasarawa but we know they will never be able to do for everybody. So there is nothing that we are competing with them. We are only contributing our quota,” he said.

In his welcome address, the Chairman, Nasarawa State All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Ambassador Isaac Kugbu, represented by Isah Buba, the state coordinator of AFAN, lauded Adamu for the intervention, describing it as an exemplary leadership and a timely move that would boost food production.

Speaking on behalf of farmers in the zone, he said: “No farmer, no food, no nation.”

He expressed gratitude to the former IGP, noting that the intervention was not the first of its kind and that farmers in the zone had continued to benefit from his consistent support for agriculture and food security.

He said the gesture was worthy of emulation by other well-meaning Nigerians.

The chairman confirmed the presence of all five AFAN local government chairmen in the Western Zone, including chairmen of Nasarawa, Kokona, Karu and Keffi LGAs, led by M.S. Mariga, Mr. Danyan, Ladidi Amba and Alhaji Alba respectively.

THISDAY reports that distribution commenced immediately after the flag-off, with Toto LGA taken first because of its distance.

The beneficiaries, who were visibly elated, commended the organisers for the timely intervention.