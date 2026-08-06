Situating Tinubu’s Second Military Pay Rise Around Nigeria’s Battle against Insecurity

President Bola Tinubu’s second military pay rise is more than a salary adjustment; it is a strategic investment in the morale, fighting spirit and operational effectiveness of the men and women at the forefront of Nigeria’s battle against insurgency and other security threats, writes Linus Aleke.

President Bola Tinubu’s approval of a second major pay rise for personnel of the Armed Forces of Nigeria on Tuesday is more than a routine welfare intervention; it is a strategic investment in the morale, fighting spirit and operational effectiveness of the men and women at the forefront of the nation’s battle against insurgency and other emerging security threats. The decision reinforces a long-standing military principle that a nation cannot expect its armed forces to perform optimally without adequately taking care of those entrusted with its defence.

The latest salary review, which provides an increase of between 30 and 80 per cent depending on rank, represents one of the most significant improvements in military remuneration in recent years. It comes less than four years after an earlier upward review under the current administration, which saw the monthly salary of an entry-level soldier rise from about N49,000 to N100,000 following efforts by the then Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa (rtd).

Taken together, these interventions reflect a deliberate effort by the administration to reposition, refocus and motivate personnel of the nation’s Armed Forces. Few administrations in Nigeria’s modern history have demonstrated such sustained commitment to improving military welfare within a relatively short period, a move that deserves commendation.

Together, these interventions demonstrate the Tinubu administration’s determination to make military welfare a central component of its national security strategy. The decision also reflects a growing recognition that winning modern warfare requires not only superior equipment and technology but also a motivated, committed and well-supported fighting force.

The timing of the latest pay rise is particularly significant. Nigeria continues to confront a complex security environment involving terrorism in the North-East, banditry in the North-West, kidnapping, violent extremism, oil theft in the Niger Delta, separatist violence in the South-East, cult-related violence and other emerging threats across the country. These operations have placed enormous physical, emotional and psychological demands on military personnel, many of whom spend months away from their families while operating in challenging and dangerous environments.

For years, military experts have emphasised the connection between troop welfare and battlefield effectiveness. A soldier who is assured of improved living conditions, financial security and institutional support is better positioned to remain focused on the mission. While salary increases alone cannot guarantee victory in warfare, they are a critical factor in improving morale, strengthening discipline, enhancing loyalty and building a more professional military institution.

The importance of welfare in warfare has been recognised by some of the world’s most respected military leaders. In 1945, the then Chief of Staff of the United States Army and later five-star General, George C. Marshall, highlighted the importance of the human element in combat when he observed: “The soldier’s heart, the soldier’s spirit, the soldier’s soul are everything. Unless the soldier’s soul sustains him, he cannot be relied on.”

Similarly, another five-star American General and later President of the United States, Dwight D. Eisenhower, noted that “morale is the greatest single factor in successful war,” emphasising that the determination and commitment of troops are as important as weapons and strategy. Decades earlier, the renowned French military commander and statesman, Napoleon Bonaparte, captured the importance of sustaining soldiers when he declared: “An army marches on its stomach.” The statement reflects the broader reality that soldiers who are properly cared for through adequate welfare, logistics and support are better prepared to face the demands of war.

Beyond improving morale, the latest pay rise is expected to strengthen the Armed Forces’ ability to attract and retain skilled personnel required for modern military operations. Contemporary warfare increasingly depends on specialists in intelligence, cyber security, aviation, engineering, medicine and communications. Competitive remuneration is therefore essential to keeping experienced professionals whose expertise is vital to confronting sophisticated security threats.

The salary review is also part of a wider military reform agenda being pursued by the Tinubu administration. Since assuming office, the government has introduced measures aimed at improving the structure, manpower and operational capability of the Armed Forces.

Among the major reforms is the approval for the establishment of four additional divisions of the Nigerian Army. The expansion is expected to improve operational command, enhance force deployment and enable quicker responses to security threats nationwide. In addition, the approval for the recruitment of an additional 28,000 personnel into the Armed Forces is aimed at addressing manpower gaps created by expanding security responsibilities.

These initiatives underline the administration’s understanding that Nigeria’s security challenges require a comprehensive approach involving improved welfare, adequate manpower, stronger command structures, modern equipment and enhanced operational capacity.

Speaking in support of the President’s approval, Minister of Defence, General Musa (rtd), expressed appreciation to President Tinubu for approving what he described as a historic salary increment for Armed Forces personnel.

According to a statement by the Special Assistant on Media to the Minister of Defence, Leah Katung-Babatunde, the Minister said the 30 to 80 per cent increase, which takes effect from September 1, 2026, would directly benefit approximately 250,000 personnel across the services.

He explained that the structure of the package was designed to prioritise junior personnel, with an 80 per cent increase for ranks from Private to Staff Sergeant, a 50 per cent increase for middle-ranking officers and non-commissioned officers from Warrant Officer to Colonel, and a 30 per cent increase for senior military leadership.

Describing the approval as a major morale booster, General Musa said: “President Bola Tinubu, has once again demonstrated unwavering leadership and empathy for the brave men and women who put their lives on the line daily to preserve the peace and territorial integrity of our nation. By raising the annual personnel cost from N660 billion to N924 billion, the President has matched words with concrete action, proving that the welfare of our troops remains paramount.”

He added: “This subversion of financial hardship for our officers and soldiers will resonate across every theatre of operation; from those confronting insurgency in the North-East to troops tackling banditry, oil theft, and kidnapping across the country. On behalf of the entire defence structure, we assure Mr President and the Nigerian public that this gesture will be met with renewed vigour, uncompromising discipline, and heightened operational effectiveness.”

The Minister further urged personnel of the Armed Forces to view the enhanced remuneration as a renewed call to duty, charging them to intensify efforts towards neutralising security threats, protecting civilians and restoring stability across the country. He also reaffirmed the Ministry of Defence’s commitment to supporting President Tinubu’s agenda of modernising military equipment, expanding technological capacity and improving the living standards of personnel and their families.

However, analysts have noted that improved salaries must be accompanied by broader welfare measures to achieve lasting impact. Chairman of the Guild of Public Affairs Analysts of Nigeria, Enugu State Chapter, Dr Ambrose Igboke, said the military in serious nations remains among the best-paid professions because of the risks and uncertainties associated with service.

According to him, the salary increase would certainly boost the morale of personnel, but he stressed that the most effective motivation comes from comprehensive welfare packages, including decent housing, health insurance, training opportunities, scholarships for children of personnel, death benefits and improved treatment of military pensioners.

He warned that neglecting retired soldiers could negatively affect the morale of serving personnel, noting that those currently in service closely observe how their colleagues are treated after retirement.

Ultimately, Tinubu’s second military pay rise should be viewed as part of a broader effort to build a stronger, more professional and resilient Armed Forces. While remuneration alone cannot defeat insurgency or eliminate Nigeria’s security challenges, it represents an important foundation for a motivated force capable of operating effectively. When combined with improved recruitment, expanded military structures, modern equipment, better training and sustained welfare support, the initiative could significantly strengthen Nigeria’s capacity to confront insecurity and safeguard national stability.