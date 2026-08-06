Nigerian Marketing Awards Unveils Landmark Fifth Edition

Nigerian Marketing Awards (NMA), Nigeria’s premier platform for recognising excellence, innovation and impact in marketing, has announced its landmark fifth edition, scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 22, 2026, at The Jewel Aeida, Lekki, Lagos.

Entries for the 2026 Awards will open on August 15, 2026 and close onSeptember 22, 2026, giving brands, agencies, organisations and marketing professionals an opportunity to submit their most outstanding work for consideration

The fifth edition will be held under the theme ‘Reimagine Marketing’—a bold invitation to the industry to rethink established conventions, embrace new possibilities and redefine the role of marketing in business and society in the 31 competitive categories.

Amstel Malta has been confirmed as the Headline Sponsor of the 2026 Awards. The partnership brings together two brands united by a commitment to excellence, innovation and the celebration of outstanding achievement.

This year’s edition represents an important milestone in the continuing journey of Nigerian marketing

Since its establishment in 2022, the awards has grown into a respected national platform dedicated to raising professional standards and celebrating the brands, agencies, campaigns, innovations and individuals shaping the future of marketing in Nigeria.

Over four editions, NMA has consistently championed credibility, transparency and rigorous evaluation.

Its independent judging process is led by the Awards Decision Council, comprising accomplished professionals selected for their experience, integrity and contributions to the marketing and communications industry.

Speaking on the significance of the anniversary, the Founder of Nigerian Marketing Awards, Mr Tony Agenmonmen,said: “The fifth edition is more than an anniversary; it is a defining moment in our journey. It celebrates how far Nigerian marketing has come while challenging us to imagine how much further it can go. The future will belong to brands and professionals who are prepared to question assumptions, embrace creativity and technology, understand people more deeply and demonstrate meaningful impact.”

According to him, “Through the theme ‘Reimagine Marketing’, we are calling on the industry to move beyond familiar approaches and reconsider what marketing can achieve—for businesses, consumers, communities and the nation. We want this edition to inspire courageous thinking and recognise work that does not merely follow change but helps to create it.”

The 2026 edition comes at a time when marketing is being reshaped by artificial intelligence, data, changing consumer expectations, new media platforms, economic pressures and an increasing demand for businesses to act responsibly.

Against this background, ‘Reimagine Marketing’ challenges practitioners to combine creativity with commercial effectiveness, technology with human understanding and brand ambition with positive societal impact.

The awards will recognise excellence across a broad range of categories covering brands, campaigns, agencies, individuals, innovation, digital marketing, experiential marketing, sustainability, reputation management and other important areas of contemporary marketing practice.

Eligible organisations and professionals are encouraged to begin preparing their submissions ahead of the opening of entries on August 15. Entries should demonstrate clear strategic thinking, originality, effective execution and measurable results.

The 2026 Awards, which holds on November 21, is expected to bring together leading marketing professionals, business executives, agency leaders, policymakers, academics, media representatives and other stakeholders for an evening celebrating the people and ideas advancing the profession.

As Nigerian Marketing Awards enters its fifth year, the organisation remains committed to promoting marketing as a critical driver of enterprise growth, consumer value, social progress and national development.

Key dates and information

• Entries open: 15 August 2026

• Entries close: 22 September 2026

• Awards ceremony: Saturday, 21 November 2026

• Venue: The Jewel Aeida, Lekki, Lagos

• Theme: Reimagine Marketing

• Headline Sponsor: Amstel Malta

Nigerian Marketing Awards is a national platform established to recognise and reward excellence, creativity, innovation and measurable impact across Nigeria’s marketing industry. Through a rigorous and independent evaluation process, the awards celebrates outstanding brands, organisations, agencies, campaigns and professionals while promoting higher standards of marketing practice.

The awards is endorsed by leading professional and industry bodies, including the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN), Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN), Experiential Marketers Association of Nigeria (EXMAN), Outdoor Advertising Association of Nigeria (OAAN) and the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR).

It also holds the Trust Mark of the UK-based Independent Awards Standards Council.