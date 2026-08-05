Super Falcons in Make or Mar Clash with Egypt Over Q’final Ticket 

Cup-holders Nigeria have their eyes trained hard on a ticket to the quarter-finals as they confront Egypt in today’s final match of Group C of the 2026 Women Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) finals.

Defeat by debutants Malawi in their opening match, shocking as it was, has been forgotten and replaced by the determination to push aside all before them to earn a FIFA World Cup ticket and retain the trophy.

The champions showed grit and incredible energy in pipping Zambia 1-0 in their second game, to put their campaign back on track and with the high possibility of reaching the last eight if they overpower the Egyptians.

Egypt lost by six goals to Zambia on the opening day of the group and fell 1-3 to pacesetters Malawi, but football is not mathematics and the Falcons will not be under-rating the girls from Misr.

Coach Justin Madugu must deal with the immediate challenge of finding replacements for defender Tosin Demehin and midfielder Jennifer Echegini, who are both ruled out of the contest following disciplinary issues.

Demehin was sent off against Zambia for holding back Barbra Banda who was clear on goal, while Echegini accumulated two yellow cards in the team’s games against Malawi and Zambia.

Madugu, who tweaked his starting line-up versus Zambia on Saturday has more tweaking to do, with Christy Ucheibe, who did well in centre-back following Demehin’s expulsion on Saturday, likely to start alongside Osinachi Ohale, with Toni Payne favoured to start alongside captain Rasheedat Ajibade and perhaps Halimatu Ayinde in the middle.

Ajibade’s penalty and Uchenna Kanu’s shot in added time reduced the tally against the Malawians, and Coach Madugu may again start Kanu alongside Oshoala, who scored the goal that amassed all three points against the Zambians.