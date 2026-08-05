10,000 Runners for 2026 International Marathon in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Port Harcourt is set to reinforce its status as a major destination for sports, tourism and economic activities with the staging of the Port Harcourt International Marathon, as organisers say the event will showcase the city’s rich potential to the global community.

Already, over 10,000 runners and officials from across African countries are expected during the international marathon fixed for November 14, 2026 in the state capital.

Convener of Port Harcourt To The World, Goodluck Azunwena, who disclosed this while briefing journalists in Port Harcourt, describing the marathon as a landmark initiative that transcends athletics and serves as a catalyst for unity, youth empowerment, tourism promotion and economic development.

Azunwena said the organisation’s decision to relaunch its public engagement after a decade of impactful work reflects a renewed determination to project a positive image of Port Harcourt through strategic initiatives with lasting benefits.

According to him, ‘Port Harcourt To The World’ has spent the last 10 years quietly supporting projects and collaborations aimed at celebrating the resilience, creativity, culture, enterprise and immense potential of the Garden City.

“While our voice on social media grew quiet, our work never stopped,” Azunwena said.

“Behind the scenes, we have collaborated, supported, advised and championed initiatives that celebrate the resilience, creativity, culture, enterprise and limitless potential of Port Harcourt. Many of the moments that have made our city shine over the past decade have carried our fingerprints, even when our name was not in the spotlight.”

He stressed that the organisation has always measured success by the impact of its contributions rather than public recognition, noting that every partnership, event and empowerment initiative has been driven by the vision of building a city that inspires pride among its residents and earns global admiration.

Highlighting the significance of the forthcoming marathon, Azunwena described it as a world-class sporting event designed to place Port Harcourt on the international sporting map while stimulating local businesses and attracting visitors from across Nigeria and beyond.

The Port Harcourt International Marathon is expected to attract elite and amateur runners, sports enthusiasts, corporate organisations and tourists, providing another platform to showcase Rivers State’s growing profile as a destination for international sporting events.