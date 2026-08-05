THE CATHOLIC BISHOPS’ INTERVENTION

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) deserves commendation for demonstrating courage and moral responsibility by speaking truth to power at a critical moment in the nation’s history.

At a time when many voices have chosen silence, the bishops have shown remarkable boldness by drawing the attention of the President and the government to the realities confronting Nigerians and by expressing concerns about the country’s current direction. Such courage has become increasingly uncommon in a society where hypocrisy, sycophancy, and political patronage often overshadow truth and accountability. Unfortunately, some institutions, including religious bodies, have also struggled to maintain their independence, with many choosing caution over conviction for fear of losing the goodwill, support, or influence of those in positions of authority.

The CBCN’s intervention is a reminder that the responsibility of religious and moral leaders goes beyond offering comfort to those in power. Their duty also includes speaking on behalf of the vulnerable, defending justice, and promoting the common good. Nigeria needs more voices prepared to stand firmly on the side of truth, regardless of the political consequences.

The concerns raised by the bishops are not based on misinformation or exaggeration. They reflect the realities of Nigeria’s prolonged security challenges. The persistent cases of killings, kidnappings, and violent attacks across different parts of the country remain issues of serious concern.

The bishops’ call on the federal government to intensify efforts to protect lives and restore public confidence is a reflection of the frustrations of many Nigerians who have grown weary of insecurity and uncertainty.

The reality is visible to all. Nigerians are facing severe economic pressures daily. Families are struggling to meet basic needs, businesses are closing due to rising costs, young people are losing hope, and the increasing cost of living continues to place a heavy burden on ordinary citizens.

Yet, despite these challenges, some government officials continue to present a picture of improvement that does not always correspond with the experiences of many citizens. Whether driven by fear, personal interest, or the desire to protect political positions, presenting only favourable reports does not help a nation confront its problems.

A country cannot overcome its challenges when leaders are shielded from uncomfortable truths. Genuine development begins with honesty, transparency, accountability, and the willingness to confront realities rather than relying on narratives designed to preserve political interests.

The CBCN also raised concerns about governance, corruption, electoral malpractice, and economic hardship, identifying poor leadership as one of the underlying causes of Nigeria’s difficulties.

These concerns deserve serious reflection. Poor leadership occurs when those entrusted with public responsibilities fail to effectively manage national resources, provide essential services, and improve the welfare of citizens.

Corruption remains one of Nigeria’s most persistent governance challenges. It involves the misuse of public authority for personal benefit, including the diversion of resources meant for development projects and public services.

Electoral malpractice has also weakened democratic institutions by undermining free and fair elections. Practices such as vote buying, intimidation of voters, manipulation of institutions, and the misuse of public resources for political advantage continue to threaten the credibility of the electoral process.

The abuse of state resources further damages public trust when government funds, facilities, or official powers are used to promote political interests rather than serve the wider population.

Nigeria’s economic situation also requires urgent attention. With public debt rising above ₦150 trillion by 2025/2026, the country faces increasing pressure to balance debt repayment, economic recovery, and limited government revenue. The challenge is not only the size of the debt but also the ability to generate sufficient revenue to meet national obligations while delivering essential services.

The bishops, therefore, have not erred in raising these issues. Their concerns reflect the struggles and frustrations experienced by millions of Nigerians who desire better governance and a more secure future.

Abba Dukawa, Abuja