From Blandness to Tasty Meal with Tastemaker

Many cooks know the disappointment of spending time preparing a meal, only to discover that the final dish does not deliver the flavour they expected. For many Nigerian home cooks and food vendors, achieving the right balance of taste can be a challenge, and getting consistent results can sometimes feel like guesswork.

Today, however, more cooks are discovering that moving meals from blandness to great taste does not have to be complicated. With Tastemaker by Terra chicken seasoning powder, creating delicious, flavourful chicken dishes is as simple as three steps: Sprinkle, Stir, Serve.

Designed as a balanced blend of carefully selected herbs and spices, Tastemaker by Terra eliminates the need to combine multiple seasonings while delivering rich, savoury flavour that enhances the natural taste of chicken. From stews and soups to grilled and fried chicken, the seasoning powder helps cooks achieve consistently tasty meals with ease.

Since its introduction, the product has continued to earn positive feedback from home cooks, mothers, and commercial food vendors who say it has transformed the way they prepare everyday meals.

According to Probal Bhattacharya, Chief Marketing Officer at TGI Group, “Every great meal begins with confidence, and confidence comes from knowing your food will deliver the right taste, aroma, and appeal every time. We developed Tastemaker by Terra to help consumers overcome the challenge of bland meals by providing a simple solution that delivers rich, consistent flavour. Our promise is straightforward, Sprinkle, Stir, Serve. It is an easy way to transform everyday meals from blandness to satisfying taste, and the positive feedback from consumers shows us we are making a meaningful difference in kitchens across Nigeria.”

As more consumers look for simpler ways to prepare flavourful meals, Tastemaker by Terra continues to earn a place in Nigerian kitchens by helping take the guesswork out of everyday cooking. With its simple “Sprinkle, Stir, Serve” approach, the brand is making it easier for cooks to move from blandness to consistently tasty meals.

Tastemaker by Terra Seasoning Powder is expertly crafted with a carefully balanced blend of spices designed to elevate your cooking effortlessly.