  • Wednesday, 5th August, 2026

MoiPay Way Moves to Strengthen Kwara’s Position in Digital Technology

Business | 4 seconds ago

Oriarehu Bonny

Organisers of the Kwara Tech Fest 2026 are set to hold the maiden edition of the event in Offa to provide global technology, investment and innovation opportunities. 

The two-day festival will connect founders, developers, investors, institutions, sponsors, exhibitors and emerging talent while presenting Kwara as Nigeria’s next technology frontier.

Scheduled for October  this year, the festival is being convened by MoiPayWay Technologies Limited to strengthen Kwara’s position in Nigeria’s technology and digital economy.


In a statement, the Chief Executive Officer, MoiPayWay Technologies Limited, Damilola Parkinson, said the event is expected to bring together technology leaders, startup founders, investors, developers, students, corporate organisations, government institutions, universities and international partners for two days of innovation, investment discussions, product exhibitions and practical collaboration.

The event would create direct connections between local talent and organisations seeking new markets, investment opportunities, skilled professionals, institutional partnerships and emerging technology solutions, he added.

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