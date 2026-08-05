Rite Foods Blazes the Trail in Sustainability, Commits to Clean Energy Adoption, Community Growth

Oluchi Chibuzor

Rite Foods Limited, has reaffirmed its commitment to sustainable business practices, recording significant progress in environmental stewardship, cleaner energy adoption and community investment as it continues to embed sustainability at the heart of its operations.

The company’s 2025 performance underscores its deliberate efforts to build a more resilient and responsible business, achieving a reduction of more than five per cent in greenhouse gas emissions, a 23 per cent improvement in carbon intensity, a 15 per cent increase in water-use efficiency and a 27 per cent improvement in solid waste management.

While presenting the company’s 2025 Sustainability Report in Lagos on Friday, 24th July 2026, the Head of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability at Rite Foods Limited, Mr. Ekuma Eze, stated that sustained investments in cleaner production processes, resource efficiency and operational excellence drove these milestones.

He affirmed that Rite Foods also continued its transition to cleaner energy, with natural gas accounting for more than 93 per cent of its energy mix while expanding investments in renewable energy solutions to support its long-term sustainability ambitions.

Beyond its environmental achievements, the company has continued to create meaningful socio-economic value by sustaining approximately 3,000 direct jobs and supporting more than 12,000 indirect jobs across its value chain. It has also invested over ₦581.92 million in education, healthcare, youth empowerment, environmental initiatives and other community development programmes, reaffirming its commitment to improving lives and strengthening the communities where it operates.

Given that, Eze pointed out, “Sustainability has become a defining pillar of Rite Foods’ growth strategy and a key driver of long-term value creation. Every milestone we have achieved reflects our resolve to operate responsibly, reduce our environmental footprint, create shared value for our stakeholders and contribute meaningfully to national development.”

He noted that as the company continues to grow, it will remain focused on innovation, transparency and continuous improvement, ensuring that its success delivers lasting benefits to consumers and its host community.

Eze added that the proudly Nigerian and world-class company has voluntarily aligned its sustainability disclosures with internationally recognised reporting frameworks, demonstrating that responsible corporate leadership, transparency and accountability are essential to building a resilient and globally competitive business.

Prepared with reference to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards and incorporating elements of the IFRS Sustainability Disclosure Standards, the 2025 Sustainability Report reflects Rite Foods’ unwavering commitment to advancing environmental, social and governance performance in line with global best practices.