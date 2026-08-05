Queen’s College Principal Tasks Graduands on Competence, Integrity

The Principal, Queen’s College Lagos, Dr. (Mrs.) Oyindamola Obabori, has urged graduands of the school to strive to become global reference point for competence and integrity, so as to achieve real and authentic success as they go into the larger community.

Obabori stated this at the college’s 2025/2026 valedictory service and graduation ceremony recently.

She urged the 496 graduating students to resist any form of short cuts that may end up compromising their bright future.

“We live in an age where social media is playing a dangerously deceptive tune. Every day on your feeds you are bombarded with curative illusions of effortless luxury.

“You see peers flaunting wealth without a clear source of livelihood, creating the lies that hustle is for the foolish.

“Let us call things by their real names; fleeting riches can easily be be achieved through degrading or criminal paths like cyber crime, or drug peddling.

“These parts promise instant gratification, but they always end in ruins, ignominy and a hollow soul.

“As you cross this threshold, I must speak to you with the candor of a mother who loves you too much to hide the truth.

“To achieve real success in the world outside these gates, you have to get your hands dirty. Do not go out there looking for easy hand-outs, short cuts, or over night miracles. You must double up and put in the heavy, honest work required to build a life of value,” the principal admonished.

She urged them to use their education to build an enterprise, a career and life that their children and future generations would look back on with immense pride.

The principal also advised them to build glorious names, stressing that they have the foundation, the grace and intellect. She urged the graduands to fly with vision, virtue and strive to lift others.

“As you prepare to turn the page to the next chapter, I leave you with these fundamental charges; refuse to allow anyone define the boundaries of what you can accomplish, the future belongs to those who see it first.

“Let your character remain your most valuable currency; in a world that often compromises with short-term gains, dare to be the individual who stands firmly for truth, fairness and honour.

“Again, true success is not measured solely by how high you climb but by how many people you pool along the way. As you ascend to prestigious heights in your respective fields, remember to build sturdy bridges for others,” Obabori said.

The principal thanked parents, guardians, teachers and other stakeholders for their continuous love and support for the children and the school.

“Your partnership, trust and profound investments on these brilliant stars are the direct fruit of your labour and today, they are ready to shine brilliantly in the global space,” she stated.

In her keynote, Mrs. Ifueko Omoigui Okauru urged the graduands to learn to believe in themselves.

“This is not because you know everything, but because you are willing to learn, prepare and preserve.

“You are entering a world of extra ordinary opportunity; AI is changing how we learn and work. Medicine, business and technology are moving rapidly. Some jobs you will hold have not yet been invented; do not be frightened by that, be curious, keep learning,” she said.

Omoigui Okauru, the President of the Queen’s College Old Girls Association (QCOGA), stated that education is not an end in itself, but an invitation to use what they know in the service of others.

“Do not measure your life only by what you accumulate; measure it by what you contribute, the people you encourage, opportunities you create, institutions you strengthen and whether someone’s life is better because you lived,” she said.

According to her, Africa must increasingly be known not only for the problems discussed about the continent by others, but for the solutions it developed by itself.

“Let the world encounter Africa through your excellence, innovation, scholarship, creativity, compassion and leadership,” she said.

In his remarks, Director General and Chief Executive Officer, National Institute for Sports, (NIS), Mr. Philip Shaibu, urged the students to always remember that true success is not about the grades achieved, but the values they carried along with them.

According to him, the world is evolving rapidly and they are the generation equipped to change the future.

“Believe in yourself, stay focused and never stop learning. As you step into the world, you will face new challenges and exciting opportunities.

“Let integrity, resilience and empathy be your guiding principles in all your future endeavours; do not be afraid to fail, instead, see every setback as stepping stone to growth.

“Queen’s College has been standing tall as a leading institution in our nation, contributing to shaping the future generation of our great country.

“On behalf of our management, staff and entire students of the NIS, I congratulate you on this auspicious occasion. I also congratulate parents and guardians for your endless sacrifices patience and unwavering support,” he said.