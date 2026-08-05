THE IMF’S AI DEBT WARNING

SONNY IROCHE argues that policymakers, especially in Africa, should take the alarm seriously

The Rise of Artificial Intelligence as a Global Investment Phenomenon has been described by many experts and scholars as disruptive. It has become the defining investment story of our generation. From Silicon Valley to Shanghai, from London to Lagos, governments and corporations are racing to build AI infrastructure at unprecedented speed. Data centres are rising across continents. Semiconductor demand has reached historic levels. Cloud computing companies are investing hundreds of billions of dollars, while governments are committing enormous resources to national AI strategies.

Until recently, much of the discussion centred on whether the world was witnessing another technology bubble similar to the dot-com era.

Today, however, the conversation has become far more sophisticated.

The IMF’s Warning, clearly raises alarm bells of debt, not just valuations. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has shifted attention away from stock market valuations towards something potentially far more dangerous; the enormous debt being accumulated to finance the AI revolution.

That distinction is critically important.

Stock market bubbles can destroy wealth. Excessive debt can threaten the stability of the global financial system itself.

The IMF’s Monetary and Capital Markets Director, Tobias Adrian, recently observed that while current earnings do not necessarily indicate an AI asset bubble, the growing leverage behind AI investments deserves much closer attention. Borrowers and investors are increasingly financing AI expansion through debt, creating vulnerabilities that could become systemic if future revenues fail to justify today’s expectations. This warning deserves serious consideration. It is consistent with similar concerns raised by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), often described as the central bank for the world’s central banks. (The Wall Street Journal)

Understanding Financial Mechanisms: Equity vs Debt

The distinction between equity financing and debt financing cannot be overstated. When investors buy shares, they participate in both the upside and the downside. Losses, while painful, are generally confined to investors.

Debt behaves differently. Debt must be repaid regardless of whether the investment succeeds or not. If expected revenues fail to materialise, lenders become exposed. Banks tighten credit. Bond markets become nervous. Financial institutions become reluctant to lend. What begins as an isolated problem in one sector can quickly spread throughout the entire financial system.

We must learn from History, as history provides numerous examples. The railway boom of the nineteenth century transformed transportation but also produced spectacular financial collapses.

The telecommunications expansion of the late 1990s revolutionised communications yet ended in widespread bankruptcies.

The dot-com bubble reshaped the digital economy but destroyed trillions of dollars in market value.

The 2008 financial crisis demonstrated how excessive leverage, not merely falling asset prices, could destabilise the entire global economy.

The AI revolution may ultimately prove every bit as transformative as electricity or the internet.

But history teaches us that transformative technologies are not immune from financial excess.

The Scale of AI Investment and Emerging Risks:

The BIS estimates that the world’s largest technology companies will spend well over one trillion dollars on AI-related capital expenditure during 2025 and 2026 alone. Increasingly, some of this investment is being supported through borrowing as companies attempt to remain competitive in what has become an AI arms race. (Bank for International Settlements)

Competition itself is becoming a financial risk. No major technology company wishes to be perceived as falling behind. This creates incentives to continue investing, even when commercial returns remain uncertain.

In economics, this resembles an arms race where strategic necessity overrides traditional investment discipline.

Complex Financial Interdependencies: The danger is compounded by increasingly complex financing arrangements, as large technology firms invest in AI companies. Those AI companies purchase cloud computing services from the same investors.

Chip manufacturers finance customers who subsequently purchase their own products.

These interconnected financial relationships can inflate revenues while simultaneously obscuring underlying risks.

Should one significant participant encounter financial distress, the consequences may spread rapidly through multiple counterparties.

Such interdependence is precisely what financial regulators monitor because it creates systemic rather than isolated risk.

Africa’s Opportunity and Risk Exposure: For Africa, these developments present both opportunity and warning. The continent urgently requires substantial AI investment. We need sovereign data centres.

We need affordable computing infrastructure.

We need digital connectivity.

We need local large language models trained on African languages and African datasets.

We need AI talent capable of building solutions for agriculture, healthcare, education, financial inclusion, climate resilience and public administration.

However, Africa must avoid importing the financing mistakes currently emerging elsewhere.

Borrowing heavily to build AI infrastructure without sustainable business models would merely replace one form of dependency with another.

There is the need for Policy and Regulatory Priorities for Africa: African governments should prioritise carefully structured public-private partnerships, blended finance, regional investment platforms and multilateral development support rather than excessive commercial borrowing.

Equally important is the need for regulatory preparedness. Central banks, securities regulators and financial market infrastructures must begin monitoring AI-related lending, concentration risks, private credit exposures and technology-sector leverage before these become significant vulnerabilities.

Financial supervisors should expand stress-testing frameworks to include AI-related financing risks.

Corporate boards should require greater transparency regarding AI capital expenditure, expected returns and debt sustainability.

Investors should distinguish between genuine long-term value creation and speculative spending driven by fear of missing out.

Balancing Innovation with Financial Discipline:

None of this suggests that AI investment should slow. On the contrary, AI represents one of humanity’s greatest opportunities to accelerate productivity, scientific discovery and economic growth.

The IMF itself recognises AI’s enormous potential to transform economies. The challenge is ensuring that financial engineering does not outpace economic fundamentals.

Technology revolutions succeed when innovation is matched by prudent governance. Africa has a unique opportunity to learn from the experiences of others.

Rather than replicating the debt-fuelled investment cycles that have characterised previous technological revolutions, we can build AI ecosystems based upon sustainable financing, sound regulation, robust governance and long-term productivity.

As someone who has consistently advocated AI readiness, sovereign AI capabilities and responsible governance across both the public and private sectors, I remain optimistic about AI’s future. But optimism must never become complacency.

Artificial Intelligence may indeed become the defining economic engine of the twenty-first century. Yet no technology, however revolutionary, can permanently suspend the fundamental laws of finance.

The IMF’s warning is therefore not a prediction of imminent crisis. It is a timely reminder that while artificial intelligence may be powered by algorithms, the global financial system still runs on confidence, discipline and prudent risk management.

If we ignore those fundamentals, the greatest technological revolution of our lifetime could become the next financial lesson history teaches us.

Iroche is an Oxford-trained AI researcher and scholar. He is a retired Investment Banker and currently the Founder & CEO of GenAI Learning Concepts Ltd.