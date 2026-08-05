Flying Eagles Chase Final Ticket and AFCON Qualification

Nigeria’s U20 boys, Flying Eagles will be aspiring to book a WAFU B tournament final ticket when they take on host nation Cote d’Iivore in a semi final clash this evening at Stade Charles Konan Banny in Yamoussoukro.

The Flying Eagles finished as runners-up in Group B having lost to Young Stallions of Burkina Faso 0-2 in their last group game.

Nigeria and Cote d’Ivoire last met in a crucial last group game in 2024 in Togo with Flying Eagles coming from behind to win the encounter 2-1 in Lome. An equalizer from Clinton Jeptha and a goal by Kparobo Ariehi was enough for the seven-time African champions to progress to the semi finals that year, and go ahead to win the trophy.

This year, the Ivorians maintain a 100 percent record, having won all their group games and scoring seven goals without conceding any.

After the defeat in the hands of the Burkinabes, Coach Abdu Maikaba is expected to ring some changes in his squad to face the Young Elephants.

Victory for the Flying Eagles will send them to Sunday’s final, where triumph will not only ensure they keep their WAFU B U20 trophy, but also qualify them for next year’s Africa U20 Cup of Nations alongside host nation Ghana.