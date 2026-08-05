Osun State University College Provost, Prof Yusuf, Marks Era of Transformation as She Hands Over

• Says 90 scholarships, educational grants, financial support awarded to students

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo





The immediate past Provost of Osun State University College of Education, Professor Florence Yusuf has made it clear that more than 90 scholarships, educational grants and financial support were awarded through collaborations with philanthropists and development partners to students of the college.

Professor Yusuf who stated this during the handling over ceremony which marks the era of transformation in the college said the idea was to ensure financial challenges did not become barriers to academic success.

According to her “After four transformative years at the helm of the affairs I had formally handed over leadership, leaving behind a legacy of unprecedented academic expansion, student welfare initiatives and institutional development that has repositioned the college as a beacon of teacher education in Nigeria.”

While presenting her stewardship report covering the 2022–2026 academic sessions, the outgoing Provost painted a picture of remarkable progress, highlighting the introduction of four new undergraduate programmes and the development of seven additional programmes now awaiting National Universities Commission verification.

She stressed that, “Throughout my tenure, I worked collaboratively with the university management, staff, students, alumni, and stakeholders to strengthen the academic, administrative, and professional standing of the College,’ Professor Yusuf stated during the handover ceremony.

“The College witnessed significant academic expansion with the introduction of B.Sc. (Ed). programmes in Business Education, Environmental Education, Adult and Continuing Education and Computer Education.

“Seven additional programmes, including Ph.D. offerings in English Language Education, Measurement and Evaluation, Curriculum Studies and Science Education, have been fully developed and prepared for NUC resource verification.”

Beyond the College, Professor Yusuf also provided leadership at the university level, serving as chairman of the Committee of Provosts, Deans and Directors for two terms.

Under her stewardship, the Committee recorded significant progress in policy harmonization, academic quality assurance, and inter-college collaboration, further strengthening the University’s governance structure and advancing its strategic objectives.

“Perhaps the most heartwarming achievement of the tenure was the unprecedented scholarship support extended to students.

“Under Professor Yusuf’s leadership, more than 90 scholarships, educational grants and financial support were awarded through collaborations with philanthropists and development partners, ensuring that financial challenges did not become barriers to academic success. “

“The scholarship initiative, which touched students across various academic levels and local government areas, represented one of the most extensive student support programmes in the College’s history.”

“In a move that significantly enhanced the College’s intellectual visibility, the administration successfully institutionalised the Annual Lecture Series, with four editions organised between 2022 and 2026. “

However, the events attracted distinguished scholars, policymakers, educationists and captains of industry, fostering meaningful discourse on contemporary educational issues.

“Similarly, three editions of the Annual Conference of Education brought together academics and researchers from various institutions, further cementing the College’s reputation at national and international levels. “

She posited that the College organised four Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) Induction Programmes during the tenure, enhancing the professional development of graduating education students and strengthening their professional identity as certified teachers.

She emphasized that recognising that human resources constitute the foundation of institutional excellence, the administration recruited 36 additional academic staff members and three Technologists, significantly improving teaching, research, and student support services.

Prof. Yusuf stressed the major milestone was the establishment of a functional College Resource Centre, made possible through donor generosity, which has improved access to academic and instructional resources while providing a conducive environment for teaching, learning, and research.

She also made it cleared that staff recognition and excellence awards were institutionalised, with the Vice-Chancellor receiving the Exemplary Leadership Award, while four dedicated staff members were honoured for their invaluable contributions to the College’s development.

She however, recommended that “the incoming administration pursue NUC resource verification for all newly developed programmes, sustain the flagship academic events, expand scholarship initiatives through stronger partnerships, and prioritise be infrastructure development.”

“I do so with gratitude, fulfilment, and confidence that the solid foundation laid during this administration will support even greater accomplishments in the years ahead,’ the outgoing Provost concluded.”