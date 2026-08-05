Another Nigeria is Possible: ActionAid, Social Movement Leaders Demand New Social Order at Cotonou Forum

• Civil society groups rally West Africa against inequality, insecurity, poor governance, shrinking civic space

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





A coalition of leading civil society actors in Nigeria has renewed calls for a people-centred transformation of the country, declaring that a new Nigeria built on justice, accountability and inclusion is possible.

The call was made as the Steering Committee of the Nigeria Social Forum (NSF) and ActionAid Nigeria extended solidarity to the ongoing World Social Forum (WSF) in Cotonou, Benin, urging activists, social movements and democratic forces across the globe to unite against rising inequality, economic injustice, climate crises and threats to civic freedoms.

In a strongly worded statement on Monday, the organisations said the gathering in Cotonou represented a critical moment for citizens and movements to forge stronger alliances and develop practical solutions to challenges confronting millions of people.

“Another World Is Possible,” the groups declared, reaffirming the historic slogan of the World Social Forum, which since 2001 has served as a global platform for communities, workers, women, young people, indigenous groups and civil society organisations to advance alternatives to systems they describe as unjust and exclusionary.

The statement, signed by ActionAid Nigeria Country Director, Comrade Andrew Mamedu, NSF Chairman, Comrade Jaye Gaskia, and other prominent civil society leaders, said the ideals of the World Social Forum remain relevant as nations struggle with deepening social and economic inequalities.

The groups warned that Nigeria continues to face a combination of challenges, including widespread unemployment, insecurity, climate-related shocks, gender inequality, declining civic space and concerns over accountable governance.

“Today, these values are more urgent than ever,” the statement said, stressing that millions of Nigerians continue to experience hardship despite the country’s vast human and natural resources.

However, the civil society leaders noted that grassroots organisations and social movements have remained resilient by defending human rights, organising communities and amplifying the voices of vulnerable groups.

They argued that the challenges facing workers, women, youths, rural communities and persons living with disabilities are interconnected and require collective action rather than isolated interventions.

“When one voice is silenced, democracy grows weaker. When one community is left behind, the nation falls short of its promise. That is why solidarity is not optional; it is necessary,” the groups stated.

The coalition urged participants at the Cotonou forum to move beyond discussions by building cross-border partnerships capable of influencing policy and driving social change.

Among the key priorities outlined were strengthening alliances across West Africa and beyond, defending civic freedoms, advancing climate justice and demanding greater transparency and accountability from governments.

The organisations also called on civil society actors to ensure that resolutions from the forum translate into concrete actions within communities.

“We believe that another Nigeria is possible — a Nigeria where public institutions serve the people, where young people can realise their potential, where women participate equally in leadership, and where development leaves no one behind,” they stated.

The Nigeria Social Forum and ActionAid Nigeria reaffirmed their commitment to the principles of the World Social Forum Charter, including openness, pluralism, non-violence, solidarity and participatory democracy.

The statement was also endorsed by other members of the Steering Committee, including Comrade Otive Igbuzor, Comrade Eze Nwangu, Comrade Priscilia Achakpa, Comrade Abiola Akiyode Afolabi and Comrade Ene Obi.

The World Social Forum in Cotonou is bringing together civil society organisations, activists, social movements and community leaders from across Africa and other regions to deliberate on pathways towards a fairer, more inclusive and sustainable world.

For Nigeria’s civil society movement, the message from Cotonou is clear: without justice, inclusion and accountable leadership, development cannot be truly meaningful.