Mohammed Urges Army to Crush Illegal Mining, Even If His Son is Involved in Crime

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi





Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has directed security agencies to take decisive action against illegal mining, declaring that no individual should be spared, even if the offender was a member of his own family.

The governor spoke while receiving the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division of the Nigerian Army and Commander of Operation Safe Haven, Major General W.M. Dangana, who paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House, Bauchi, yesterday, as part of his maiden operational tour of military formations under the division.

Mohammed described illegal mining as one of the major drivers of insecurity in parts of Bauchi State, particularly in Alkaleri Local Government Area, and urged the Nigerian Army to intensify intelligence gathering and coordinated operations to dismantle criminal networks behind the illicit activities.

He emphasised that the fight against illegal mining must be pursued without fear or favour, saying, “Even if my son is involved in illegal mining, deal with him decisively.”

The Governor noted that the state government would continue to support security agencies with logistics and intelligence to ensure those violating the law were brought to justice.

Earlier, Major General Dangana commended the Bauchi State Government for its support to the Nigerian Army, particularly in the provision of operational infrastructure, logistics and welfare for troops.

He assured the governor of the Army’s commitment to strengthening security operations and protecting lives and property across Bauchi State and the North-East.

The GOC also appealed for continued collaboration between the military and the state government, noting that enhanced infrastructure, including road networks and military facilities, would improve troop mobility and response time in tackling banditry, illegal mining and other security threats.