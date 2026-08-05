Olawepo-Hashim: I Pity Tinubu But More Concerned for Nigeria, Warns on 2027 Poll

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





Presidential candidate of Accord Party, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has expressed concern and sadness over Tinubu’s remarks during his meeting with Catholic Bishops at the State House, Abuja, recently, saying he not only pity Tinubu but more concerned for Nigeria.

Olawepo-Hashim, who is the Co-Chairman of Movement for Democratic Renewal, said the president’s public communication left him saddened rather than angry.

He added that he listened repeatedly to the president’s remarks and came away with the impression that the Tinubu he heard was markedly different from the man he interacted with on several occasions between 2018 and 2021.

“I listened to the recording over and over again. That was not the Bola Tinubu I knew between 2018 and 2021. I left deeply concerned. I am not making a medical diagnosis, but the president’s public communication gives me the impression that he may require genuine help,” he said.

Olawepo-Hashim, who noted that his interest was not political, but human, said: “Unlike many Nigerians who are angry with him, I genuinely feel pity for President Tinubu.

“My greatest worry is that those around him appear more interested in securing another election than in giving him the attention that he deserves.

“If they truly love him, they should put his comportment, wellbeing and the national interest above politics.”

He warned that whatever challenges the President might be facing, must never become an excuse for undermining Nigeria’s democracy and stability.

“While we express concern over the President’s recent public communication, let us also make one thing unmistakably clear, Nigeria must never return to the dark era when elections were won by every means necessary,” he said.