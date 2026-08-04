Fidson Delivers N3.6bn Dividend, Reaffirms Path to Becoming Africa’s Largest pharma Manufacturer

Oriarehu Bonny

Shareholders of Fidson Healthcare Plc have approved a dividend of N1.50 per 50 kobo ordinary share, amounting to N3.6 billion, at the company’s 27th Annual General Meeting held virtually.

In a statement, it was noted that the approval comes against the backdrop of a year in which the Company achieved key milestones in its growth trajectory.

The statement remarked that the approval it also coincides with the one-year anniversary of the smooth transition of leadership at both the Board and Management level, a transition shareholders acknowledged as a testament to Fidson’s strong corporate governance culture and succession planning.

It also reflects shareholders’ confidence in the company’s continued ability to deliver sustainable value despite a challenging operating environment.

The Founder and Chairman of Fidson, Dr. Fidelis Ayebae, in his address to shareholders, said 2025 marked a defining year in the history of the company.

“We recorded revenue of N119.06 billion, becoming the first pharmaceutical company in Nigeria to surpass the N100 billion annual revenue milestone. This achievement reflects the dedication of our people, the confidence of our shareholders, and the effectiveness of our long-term growth strategy,” the statement noted.

Also recogniSing critical enablers of the business, Ayebae expressed his profound gratitude to the Federal Government of Nigeria for improving the operating environment for local pharmaceutical manufacturers through strategic policies that have strengthened the ability of industry players like Fidson to meet the high demand for pharmaceutical products at affordable prices for Nigerians.

Responding to questions and comments from shareholders, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Biola Adebayo, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to sustaining growth through innovation, manufacturing excellence, and strategic investments.

Adebayo, “Our focus remains clear to deepen our manufacturing capabilities, widen our product portfolio, improve market penetration, and build a healthcare institution that delivers value to consumers, healthcare professionals, shareholders, and society at large. We will achieve this by leveraging emerging opportunities across Africa and continually strengthening our processes for sustainable growth.”