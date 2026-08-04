EKEDC’s Six-month Revenue Hits N39.5bn, ATC&C Losses Decline

Peter Uzoho

Eko Electricity Distribution Plc (EKEDC) has reported N39.5 billion as its year-to-date revenue, with Aggregate Technical, Commercial and Collection (ATC&C) losses dropping to 19.71 percent, the company told the Senate Committee on Privatisation during an oversight visit to the utility firm.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Privatisation, Senator Shuaibu Isa Lau, led a nine-member delegation to EKEDP’s headquarters in Lagos, according to a statement signed by the General Manager, Corporate Communications, EKEDC, Abiola Aloba.

They reviewed the distribution company’s operational performance, achievements and sector-wide challenges affecting supply in its network area.

In a presentation to the Committee, EKEDC’s management led by the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Wola Condotti, said the company has recorded a significant turnaround since privatization in 2013.

He said ATC&C losses have declined from 35.37 percent to 19.71 percent as of 2026 year to date.

Condotti added that the company’s average monthly revenue billed has grown from under N2 billion in 2013 to N39.5 billion, while the number of metered customers rose from 183,808 to 584,193 over the same period.

The company also briefed the Committee on key milestones achieved between 2024 and 2026 including full settlement of market obligations to the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO,) Waterfall, Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET) and bilateral power purchase agreement counterparties.