Ogun Approves Major Infrastructure Projects, Chieftaincy Upgrades

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Ogun State Executive Council has approved a fresh set of strategic infrastructure projects, including the construction of new legislative quarters, housing schemes, the reconstruction of the Ogun State Governor’s Lodge in Abuja, the rehabilitation of major roads across the state.

The Council also approved the upgrading and recognition of traditional stools as part of Governor Dapo Abiodun’s commitment to sustainable development, urban regeneration and the preservation of the state’s cultural heritage.

The approved projects include the construction of 450 units of two-bedroom semi-detached bungalows with basic infrastructure facilities, the development of 28 new official quarters for members of the Ogun State House of Assembly, the construction of 28 sellable duplexes at Ibara Government Reservation Area (GRA) Scheme II, as well as the reconstruction of the Ogun State Governor’s Lodge in Asokoro, Abuja.

The Executive Council also approved the reconstruction of several strategic roads across the three senatorial districts to improve connectivity, facilitate economic activities and enhance the quality of life of residents.

The road projects approved are the reconstruction of the Okun-Owa–Ijebu-Ode Road in Odogbolu and Ijebu-Ode Local Government Areas; the Ago-Iwoye–Ijebu-Igbo–Abraham Adesanya Polytechnic Road in Ijebu North Local Government Area, covering 19.05 kilometres with carriageway widths ranging from 5.5 metres to 14 metres; Phase One of the Odeda-Olugbo Road in Odeda Local Government Area, spanning 5.5 kilometres with an average width of 8 metres; the Ayobo (Mopol Junction)–Lafenwa Junction Road in Ota, Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area, measuring 3.6 kilometres with a width of 10 metres; and the Agbala Road in Iperu, Ikenne Local Government Area, covering 2.78 kilometres with a width of 8 metres.

In further demonstration of its commitment to strengthening traditional institutions, the Council approved the upgrading and appointment of the Akoko of Tongeji Island into a recognised chieftaincy, the declaration of the Onitafin of Orile Itafin as a recognised chieftaincy, and the appointment of the Olu of Orile Itori-Odo into a recognised chieftaincy.

The Council also approved the creation and upgrading of certain coronet stools under the Ijebu, Egba and Yewa Traditional Councils, in line with established procedures for the recognition and continued development of traditional institutions in Ogun State.

Announcing the decisions in a statement, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Information and Strategy, Hon. Kayode Akinmade, said the approvals reflect the administration’s resolve to sustain the massive infrastructural transformation and institutional reforms that have become the hallmark of Governor Dapo Abiodun’s government.

According to Akinmade, the reconstruction of the House of Assembly quarters and the Governor’s Lodge is aimed at providing a conducive environment for governance, preserving valuable government assets and ensuring a seamless transition for future administrations.

He noted that the approvals align with the administration’s policy of replacing obsolete public infrastructure with modern, functional and durable facilities capable of meeting the state’s growing needs.

Akinmade recalled that several government buildings inherited by the present administration were more than 50 years old, structurally distressed and had deteriorated beyond economical rehabilitation. Their reconstruction, he said, forms part of the government’s broader urban regeneration programme, which has already transformed numerous ageing and derelict public structures into modern facilities across the state.

He explained that the 450-unit housing project would complement the administration’s affordable housing programme by expanding access to decent accommodation while stimulating economic activities through the construction sector.

The special adviser added that the 28 sellable duplexes at Ibara GRA Scheme II would further enhance the value of the estate, encourage private investment and strengthen Ogun State’s position as a preferred destination for residential and commercial development.

Speaking on the road projects, Akinmade said the approvals demonstrate the administration’s determination to continue opening up communities, reducing travel time, improving access to markets, educational institutions, healthcare facilities and industrial hubs, while stimulating socio-economic development across all parts of the state.

On the chieftaincy approvals, he said the decisions reaffirm Governor Abiodun’s commitment to preserving Ogun State’s rich cultural heritage and strengthening traditional institutions as indispensable partners in promoting peace, security, grassroots governance and community development.

He noted that the recognition and upgrading of deserving traditional stools would further enhance the dignity of the institutions, promote orderly traditional administration and foster greater collaboration between traditional rulers and government in advancing sustainable development across the state.

Akinmade reaffirmed that Governor Abiodun remains committed to delivering enduring infrastructure, preserving public assets, strengthening institutions of governance and building a modern Ogun State that will continue to attract investments, promote inclusive growth and improve the well-being of its people.