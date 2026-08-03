  • Sunday, 2nd August, 2026

Fire Hoax at Team Nigeria’s Maldron Hotel Base in Glasgow

Sport | 1 second ago

Team Nigeria athletes and officials were forcefully evacuated from their Maldron Hotel base in Central Glasgow, Scotland on Sunday afternoon.

On a cool afternoon, while some of the athletes and officials were having their lunch and others getting ready to attend the closing ceremony of the 2026 Commonwealth Games at the SEC Armadillo Hydro Stadium, a fire alarm jolted everyone out of their paces.

While some sleeping rushed out barely cladded, others didn’t remember to wear their shoes.

Some of the Nigerian journalists conducting interviews at the hotel lobby, abandoned what they were doing to run for safety.

But few minutes later, an official of the hotel came around to douse the tension. He showed an electric cigarette that ignited the smoke picked up by smoke detectors installed all over the highbrow hotel facility.

The incident later became a joke amongst some of the athletes who few minutes ago feared the worst for their lives.

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