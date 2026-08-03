DSS, Other Security Agencies Dislodge ESN Camps, Kill Two Commanders In Imo State

Amby Uneze in Owerri

Sustained counter-insurgency operations by security agencies, led by the Department of State Services (DSS), have continued to weaken the operational capacity of suspected Eastern Security Network (ESN) militants in Imo State, resulting in what security sources described as growing disarray within the group’s camps.

Within the last one month, security operatives reportedly neutralised several suspected ESN fighters during separate operations.

Among those identified were two alleged notorious commanders, Solomon Akarachukwu Alisiobi, also known as “Maddox”, and Chima Azubuogu, alias “Akajiofor”, during raids on camps linked to suspected commanders Ifeanyi Okorienta-Eze, popularly called “Gentle de Yahoo”, and Monday Oluchi Ogu, also known as “B44”.

The DSS in the state has been widely credited for providing the intelligence, coordination and operational leadership behind many of the successful joint operations carried out alongside other security agencies.

Available security information indicated that the relative calm witnessed across parts of the state in recent weeks was largely attributable to coordinated offensives by the joint security forces against the armed group.

Sources said the operations had significantly disrupted the command structure of the militant network, depleted its fighting strength and forced surviving members into disarray, making it increasingly difficult for the group to coordinate attacks.

Sustained intelligence-driven approach, according to security stakeholders, has contributed to the noticeable reduction in violent attacks and improved public confidence in the state’s security architecture.