  • Monday, 3rd August, 2026

Babangida: Alhaji’s Passing is a Personal Loss

Nigeria | 2 seconds ago

Laleye Dipo in Minna

A former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, has described the death of a former Minister of Finance and the Sardauna of Sokoto, Alhaji Alhaji, “as a personal loss”

In a condolence message to the family of the deceased, Babangida also described him as an  “accomplished public servant, a diplomat, an elder statesman, and a patriot, who dedicated his life to the development of Nigeria” 

He added: “To me, this is a personal loss as I have lost a friend, an associate, a confidant, and a brother,  and all I can hold on to are fond memories of the relationship we had which was built on trust and mutual respect and the shared vision for Nigeria.” 

He noted that the deceased’s  “immense contributions to our nation’s greatness and dedication to every national assignment became the benchmark for diligence and forthrightness,” adding that his exemplary leadership skills, and selflessness were evident from a young age and was brought to bare all through his service to the   nation. 

“Alhaji Alhaji as he is fondly called was an accomplished public servant, a diplomat, an elder statesman, and a Patriot who dedicated his life to the development of Nigeria,” Babangida said . 

He prayed  almighty Allah to grant his immediate family, the good people of Sokoto State and Nigerians the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss and that Allah grants him Al-Janaat Firdaus

Born in 1937, Alhaji Alhaji, died last year and has been buried according Islamic rites.

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