Susan Fajana-Thomas: Growing Up in Nigeria Shaped My Political Journey in the UK

Celebrating 16 years in public office in the United Kingdom, Susan Fajana-Thomas, a former Nigerian broadcaster, discusses her political journey and the lessons

she has learnt in this encounter with Vanessa Obioha

Recently, British-Nigerian politician Susan Fajana-Thomas marked 16 years in public office with a thanksgiving service in the United Kingdom. Originally from Ado-Ekiti, she moved to Britain more than three decades ago after working as a broadcaster with the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA). Since then, she has served as Civic Mayor of Hackney, led several community organisations, and in 2023 received an OBE from King Charles III for her contributions to local government and gender equality. She was also named the UN-UK Women’s Community Champion for her global efforts to end violence against women and girls.

For Fajana-Thomas, becoming a female politician in the UK has been both rewarding and challenging.

“As a British-Nigerian woman, I had to navigate not only the usual demands of political life but also the additional barriers that come with being a woman, an immigrant and a person of African heritage without a British accent,” she said, adding that entering politics requires resilience, confidence and a strong connection with the community.

“I had to work hard to earn trust, build relationships and demonstrate that I understood local concerns and could deliver meaningful results. There were occasions when I faced prejudice, stereotyping, racism and the feeling that I had to prove myself more than others. Balancing public service with family and personal responsibilities also brought its own pressures.”

However, Fajana-Thomas noted that the UK also provides democratic structures and opportunities for people from diverse backgrounds to participate in and lead.

“Through perseverance, community engagement and the support of my party, colleagues and residents, I was privileged to serve as a councillor for 16 years, to become Civic Mayor and to hold a Cabinet position.”

Reflecting on her journey so far, the politician said she never envisaged becoming an active player in the UK’s politics.

“My focus at the time was broadcasting and using the media to inform, educate and give people a voice,” she said. “However, looking back, I can see that the foundations were already being laid. Broadcasting taught me how to communicate, listen to different perspectives and understand the concerns of ordinary people. I have always been a community person, influenced by my dad and by my involvement in the work of some of the programmes launched by the then Nigeria First Lady, Maryam Babangida, to improve the lives of women.”

Her decision to enter politics, she said, grew naturally from her commitment to community service and a desire to influence decisions rather than merely comment on them.

“What began as a commitment to serve my local community eventually led to 16 years as a councillor, including serving as Civic Mayor and Cabinet Member.”

She credits her time in Nigeria with helping her political journey in the UK.

“Growing up and beginning my professional life in Nigeria prepared me in many ways for my political journey in the UK. Nigeria taught me resilience, resourcefulness and the importance of community. I witnessed social and economic inequalities, the challenges faced by women and young people, and the determination of ordinary Nigerians to succeed despite difficult circumstances.”

Her father also played a significant role.

“My father’s work as an educationist, philanthropist and activist deeply shaped my values. Through his commitment to education and community development, I learned early on the importance of service, advocacy and using one’s position to uplift others. His example instilled in me a strong sense of responsibility and discipline, and a lifelong belief in the power of education to transform lives. Watching him support others selflessly also strengthened my passion for social justice and community empowerment.”

Given her political life in the UK, Fajana-Thomas is also open to serving in Nigerian politics if an opportunity arose.

“Nigeria remains an important part of my identity, and I believe the experience I gained during 16 years in British local government could contribute positively to the country’s development.”

Should that opportunity come, she hopes to serve in the National Assembly, “where I could help shape policies affecting women and girls, community safety, youth development, social welfare and good governance.”

Her experience and skills, she believes, would help her serve with integrity.

The politician is equally concerned about the underrepresentation of women in politics in Nigeria. Although she acknowledges that women’s underrepresentation in politics is a global challenge—the UN estimates that women make up just 27.4 per cent of parliamentarians worldwide—Nigeria’s figure of 4.2 per cent in the House of Representatives remains deeply concerning.

The kind of encouragement Fajana-Thomas envisioned for Nigerian female politicians goes beyond rhetoric.

“Women need political education, mentoring, campaign funding, supportive networks and fair opportunities within political parties. They must also be protected from intimidation, violence, discrimination and personal attacks, all of which discourage capable women from seeking office. They also need mentorship from other women in leadership positions”

Looking back on her 16 years in public office, Fajana-Thomas says she remains most grateful for the trust the people of Stoke Newington and Hackney placed in her. Public service, she says, has been about listening to residents, representing their concerns and helping improve lives. It is a commitment she hopes to continue, wherever the next chapter of her political journey takes her.