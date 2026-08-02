Clearview Launches CALM Clinic to Promote Safe Aesthetic Medicine

Vanessa Obioha





learview Hospital has launched the Clearview Aesthetics and Lifestyle Medicine (CALM) Clinic, a specialist practice that combines medical aesthetics and lifestyle medicine to provide evidence-based treatment for skin, hair and age-related conditions.

Located in Lekki, Lagos, the clinic offers diagnosis and treatment for a range of skin and hair conditions, including acne, pigmentation disorders, scarring, hair loss and signs of ageing, while incorporating lifestyle medicine into patient care.

Speaking at the launch, the clinic’s Medical Director, Dr. Chidimma Ajayi, said the clinic was established on the understanding that many aesthetic concerns have underlying medical causes and should be managed by qualified healthcare professionals.

“Medical aesthetics is more than cosmetic enhancement. Many skin and hair conditions require proper medical evaluation and treatment. At CALM Clinic, we combine our understanding of anatomy, physiology, pharmacology and disease processes with the latest evidence-based aesthetic treatments to ensure our clients receive safe, effective and personalised care,” said Ajayi

She explained that the clinic is founded on the belief that good health underpins lasting beauty, with nutrition, sleep, stress management, preventive healthcare and healthy living forming an integral part of every treatment plan.

According to Ajayi, the clinic was inspired by the growing number of people seeking youthful, healthy skin through fragmented approaches that often overlook important factors such as nutrition, hormonal imbalances, chronic stress and underlying medical conditions.

By integrating lifestyle medicine with medical aesthetics, she said, the clinic aims to provide more comprehensive care while ensuring that cosmetic treatments do not come at the expense of overall health.

Every patient undergoes a comprehensive clinical assessment before treatment, with procedures guided by scientific evidence, ethical medical practice and established safety standards. The clinic also provides patients with education on treatment options and expected outcomes to support informed decision-making.

Recognising the growing demand for quality aesthetic care, Ajayi said the clinic is committed to making its services accessible to a broader segment of the population through treatment options across different price ranges without compromising safety or quality.

“We believe that medical aesthetics should not be exclusive to celebrities or the affluent. Everyone deserves access to safe, ethical and effective aesthetic care delivered by qualified medical professionals,” Ajayi further explained.

The hospital said the launch of CALM Clinic forms part of its broader commitment to expanding specialist healthcare services while promoting safer, evidence-based aesthetic medicine in Nigeria.