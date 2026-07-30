Six Okpekpe Athletes Share ₦8m Indigenous Prize Fund

The transformation of the Okpekpe International 10km Road Race from a sporting event into a vehicle for community empowerment was celebrated this week after six indigenous athletes from the host community received a combined ₦8 million in prize money.

For Omokhagbor Sixtus, a prominent son of Okpekpe who has been involved with the race since its inception in 2013, the cash rewards represent more than financial incentives, they are proof that the annual event is delivering lasting benefits to the community that has hosted it for more than a decade.

“We sincerely appreciate Mike Itemuagbor, Idris Umar and Hon. Abubakar Momoh for this great initiative and for creating an opportunity that has lifted six Okpekpe athletes to millionaire status,” Sixtus said.

“This is not just a victory for the athletes but a moment of pride for the entire Okpekpe community. We celebrate their hard work, dedication and determination, and we commend everyone who contributed to making this remarkable achievement possible.”

The prize money, credited directly into the athletes’ bank accounts last week, was presented under a special fund reserved exclusively for indigenous athletes from Okpekpe, the host community of the race.

The initiative, introduced to ensure the community shares directly in the success of the event, also seeks to inspire young people in Okpekpe to embrace athletics by demonstrating that excellence in sport can bring meaningful financial rewards.

The beneficiaries were James Raphael and Jessica Matthew, who claimed the men’s and women’s titles respectively to earn ₦1.5 million each.

Innocent Odamah and Loveth Joseph finished second in the men’s and women’s categories to receive ₦1.3 million apiece, while Abuke Nathaniel and Bose Etsekumhe placed third and collected ₦1.2 million each.

For all six athletes, it was the first time they had earned more than ₦1 million in prize money from athletics.

The community prize fund was sponsored by businessman and Chairman of Dan Oil, Idris Umar, and Nigeria’s Minister of Niger Delta Development, Hon. Abubakar Momoh in partnership with race promoter Mike Itemuagbor.

Itemuagbor said the initiative reflects the philosophy on which the race was founded.

“The Okpekpe Road Race has always been about more than elite competition,” he said. “From the beginning, our vision has been to use sport as a tool for development by creating opportunities for our people, discovering new talents and ensuring that the host community benefits directly from the global recognition the race has attracted. Seeing our indigenous athletes earn life-changing rewards is one of the most fulfilling achievements of this project.”

Now in its 11th edition, the Okpekpe International 10km Road Race has grown into one of Africa’s leading road running events. It became the first road race in West Africa to have its course measured by a World Athletics-certified road race course measurer and the first in the region to be awarded a World Athletics Label, an international certification reserved for races that meet stringent standards in course accuracy, athlete participation, technical organisation, safety, anti-doping compliance and overall event quality.

The special prize fund for indigenous athletes has become one of the race’s most distinctive legacies, ensuring that while the event attracts elite runners from around the world, its most enduring impact continues to be felt in the community where it all began.