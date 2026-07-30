Oyo Kidnap: FG Re-arraigns Convicted Ansaru Commanders, Three Others

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The federal government has re-arraigned two convicted Ansaru terror commanders and three others, who were convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment over offences bordering on kidnapping and terrorism.

They were re-arraigned yesterday before Justice Salim Ibrahim of a Federal High Court, Abuja, over their alleged involvement in the killings of two teachers, among seven teachers and 39 students abducted recently in Oyo State.

Those re-arraigned included Mahmud Usman Muhammad a.k.a Abu Bara’a/Abbas Mukhtar, the self-styled Emir of Ansaru; and Abubakar Abbas, a.k.a Isah Adam/Mahmud al-Nigeri/Malam Mamuda, who is the deputy and chief of staff to Bara’a.

The others were Abdulrazak Umar (a.k.a. Abu Khalifa/Abu Khalid), Yunusa Musa (a.k.a. Yunusa bin Musa) and Shamsu Adamu Sani (a.k.a. Abu Itisar).

Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Abuja, had on July 20, sentenced Muhammad and Abbas to a life imprisonment after they pleaded guilty to the 32-count terrorism charge preferred against them by the DSS.

Also, Justice Ibrahim, had on July 23, sentenced Umar, Musa and Sani to life imprisonment following their guilty plea to the allegations of their involvement in the recent kidnap of Oriire school children and teachers.

The convicts were re-arraigned on a fresh six-count criminal charge bordering terrorism.

Mahmud Muhammad, Abubakar Abbas, Abudulrazak Umar, Yunusa Musa and Shamsu Adamu Sani were 1st to 5th defendants respectively, in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/438/2026, and filed on July 29.

When the case was called, prosecution counsel, Calistus Eze, informed the court that the matter was for the defendants to take their plea, adding that the amended charge had been filed on July 29.

He urged the court to allow the amended charge that contained the names of the five convicts to be read to them.

The defence lawyer did not object.

And after the charge was read to the defendants, they all pleaded not guilty to the fresh charge.

Eze then sought a trial date to enable the prosecution to prove its case against the defendants.

The lawyer also applied that the defendants be remanded in custody of the Department of State Service (DSS).

Although the defence lawyer objected, Justice Ibrahim, who overruled the objection held that the defendants be given unrestricted access to their lawyers and two of their family members.

He subsequently adjourne the matter till September 25, for commencement of trial.

In count one, Muhammad and Abbas were alleged to have, sometime between 2025 and 2026, ordered their foot soldiers of Jama’atu Ansarul Muslimina fi-Biladis Sudan (ANSARU) terrorist group, including Umar, Musa and Sani, that in the event of their arrest by the government, to kidnap and kill victims in different parts of the country.

It said this was to compel the government to accede to their demands and in obedience to their order, their foot soldiers and cohorts, on May 15, kidnapped some pupils and teachers of Community Grammar School, Baptist Nursery/Primary School, and L.A. Primary School, Orire LGA, Oyo State, numbering about 46 victims.

The offence was contrary to Section 24 of Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022 and punishable under Section 24(2)(b) of the same Act.

In count two, Muhammad and Abbas were alleged to have, sometime between 2025 and 2026, in furtherance of their order stated above to their foot soldiers and cohorts, including Umar, Musa and Sani, and after the kidnap on May 15, did cause the death of two teachers; Michael Oyedokun and Deacon John Olaleye.

The offence was contrary to Section 2(3) (g) of Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022 and punishable under Section 24(2) of the same Act.

Count three accused the defendants of knowingly concealing information, sometime between 2025 and 2026, about an imminent acts of terrorism by Jama’atu Ansarul Muslimina fi-Biladis Sudan (ANSARU) terrorist group which led to the May 15 abduction of about 46 persons and killing of two persons; Michael Oyedokun and Deacon John Olaleye.

The prosecution alleged that though the defendants knew the information would be of material assistance in apprehending and preventing the commission of acts of terrorism, they failed to disclose the information to any law enforcement or security officer.