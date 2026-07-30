Bauchi Government Secures $91.6 Million Infrastructure Financing from ECOWAS Bank

• Signs MoUs on multi-sector investment with S’Arabia Group

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi





Bauchi State Government has secured a 91.6-million-dollar infrastructure financing agreement with the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development, EBID, after 18 months of negotiations, backed by a federal government guarantee.

The state governor, Senator Bala Abdukadir Mohammed, disclosed this Wednesday while speaking to journalists after returning from the headquarters of the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development in Lomé, the capital of Togo.

Governor Bala Mohammed explained that the facility, which has already been captured in the 2026 budget, is expected to be accessed in August, expressing confidence that all ongoing road projects will be completed before the expiration of his administration.

He said additional road projects covered by the financing include the Mararraban Liman Katagum-Bununu, Soro-Miya, Gumau-Kaduna border and Bara-Wanka roads in Kirfi Local Government Area.

The governor also pledged to resume stalled urban renewal projects, including roads within the Government Reserved Area and bridges across Bauchi metropolis, noting that the projects now have full financial backing.

According to him, the investments will reduce travel time, improve access to agricultural communities, address infrastructure deficits and strengthen Bauchi State’s position as a growing hub for economic development and connectivity.

Signs MoUs on Multi-sector Investment S’Arabia Group

Meanwhile, The Bauchi state government and Golden Contractors Group of Saudi Arabia have signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening cooperation and promoting sustainable development across multiple sectors.

The agreements were signed by the Secretary to the Bauchi State Government (SSG), Aminu Hammayo, and the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Hassan El-Yakub, on behalf of the Bauchi state government, and the Chief Executive Officer of Golden Contractors Group, Mr. Muhammad Faisal Al-Harbi, in the presence of Governor Bala Mohammed.

Hammayo while briefing journalists shortly after the signing of the MoU at the Government House Bauchi yesterday explained that the first agreement provides for Golden Contractors Group to deliver Hajj services to the state government annually, while supporting improved service delivery and strengthening the state’s institutional capacity during the spiritual exercise

The second agreement, according to him, is to establish a collaborative framework for partnerships in agriculture, mining, infrastructure, tourism and hospitality, sectors identified as significant investment opportunities and economic potentials within Bauchi State.

The agreements followed two days of extensive discussions between Governor Mohammed and representatives of Golden Contractors Group, focusing on investment opportunities, development priorities and areas for mutually beneficial cooperation.

During the engagement, the Saudi Arabian company also visited selected locations across Bauchi State to assess available potential and explore opportunities for investments capable of generating employment, revenue and development.

The government scribe expressed optimism that the agreements would mark the beginning of a mutually beneficial relationship between Bauchi State and Golden Contractors Group and further strengthen ties with the kingdom of Saudi Arabia.