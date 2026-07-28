UBA Sweeps Top Honours at Euromoney Awards, Named Nigeria’s Best ESG, Retail Bank

Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has reinforced its position as one of the continent’s leading financial institutions after emerging as Nigeria’s Best Bank for Retail and Sustainability Leadership (ESG) at the prestigious 2026 Euromoney Awards for Excellence.

The awards, presented at The Peninsula London in the United Kingdom, celebrates banking institutions that demonstrate outstanding financial performance, innovation, customer impact and sustainable business practices.

The double recognition underscores UBA’s leadership in driving sustainable finance while expanding access to innovative banking solutions for millions of customers across Africa.

According to Euromoney, UBA distinguished itself through significant strides in environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance, including the launch of a Green Financing Facility to support households and businesses transitioning to renewable energy, a ₦5 billion financing programme in partnership with the Bank of Industry to empower women-owned businesses, and its long-term commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Commenting on the recognition, UBA’s Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Oliver Alawuba, described the awards as a validation of the Bank’s unwavering commitment to creating value for customers while advancing sustainable development across Africa.

“To be recognised as Nigeria’s Best Bank for both ESG and Retail Banking in the same year sends a powerful message that sustainable banking and commercial success are mutually reinforcing. At UBA, we are committed to financing Africa’s future, supporting businesses and communities, promoting financial inclusion, and delivering innovative banking solutions that improve lives. These awards belong to our customers for their confidence in us and to every member of the UBA family whose dedication continues to make our vision a reality,” he said.

Also speaking on the awards, UBA’s Group Head, Marketing, Brand and Corporate Communications, Alero Ladipo, said the recognition reflects the Bank’s enduring commitment to putting customers at the centre of everything it does.