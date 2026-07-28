COREN, BCPG Inspect 12 Materials Testing Laboratories in Lagos to Strengthen Building Standards

Bennett Oghifo

Technical experts from the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) and the Building Collapse Prevention Guild (BCPG) have joined the Lagos State Materials Testing Laboratory (LSMTL) in inspecting 12 accredited materials testing laboratories across Lagos State as part of efforts to strengthen quality assurance in the construction industry and reduce the incidence of building failures.

The inspection exercise, conducted recently, focused on evaluating the operational standards of accredited laboratories responsible for testing construction materials before they are deployed on building projects.

General Manager of the Lagos State Materials Testing Laboratory, Engr. Mrs. Olayinka Abdul, said the initiative formed part of ongoing efforts to enhance materials testing standards and ensure that only quality-certified materials are used in construction projects across the state.

The COREN delegation comprised Engr. Olayinka Alli, Engr. Dr. Mojirade Oloruntoba and Engr. Tomide Akinnawo, who underscored the importance of professionalism and adherence to engineering standards in the testing and certification of construction materials.

The team assessed several critical aspects of the laboratories’ operations, including the competence of technical personnel, laboratory capacity, equipment functionality and calibration, documentation procedures, professional certifications, and compliance with applicable technical requirements.

Speaking during the exercise, a member of the BCPG delegation and former Head of the Department of Civil Engineering at the University of Lagos, Engr. Prof. Ewaen Ikponmwosa, stressed the importance of regular and independent evaluation of testing laboratories, particularly those operated by private organisations.

According to him, periodic assessments are necessary to ensure that testing equipment remains in good working condition, is regularly calibrated, and that laboratory analyses are conducted by qualified professionals in line with internationally accepted standards.

He noted that credible laboratory testing remains one of the most effective safeguards against structural defects arising from the use of substandard construction materials.

Also speaking, Immediate Past Chairman of the Nigerian Institution of Geotechnical Engineers, Lagos State Chapter, Engr. Ebenezer Ologuntoye, described the inspection as a significant step towards strengthening regulatory oversight in the geotechnical sector.

He observed that sub-soil investigation reports remain a mandatory requirement for obtaining building plan approval in Lagos State, making it imperative for the Lagos State Materials Testing Laboratory to play a leading role in sanitising geotechnical practices.

According to Ologuntoye, ensuring the integrity of soil investigations would serve as a preventive measure against foundation failures, which have been identified as one of the leading causes of building collapse.

He maintained that greater scrutiny of geotechnical laboratories and practitioners would improve confidence in foundation design and contribute to safer construction across the state.

The Secretary of the BCPG Ayobo-Ipaja Cell, Builder Opeyemi Badmos, linked the latest inspection exercise to resolutions reached during the cell’s workshop on maintaining the quality of sandcrete blocks, held on December 4, 2024, in Ipaja, Lagos.

He recalled that representatives of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and the Lagos State Materials Testing Laboratory had, during the workshop, assured stakeholders that mechanisms would be introduced for regular random quality testing of sandcrete blocks.

According to him, the proposed initiative involves laboratories deploying mobile testing devices to manufacturers’ premises to conduct on-site quality assessments of sandcrete blocks.

He explained that such routine inspections would help eliminate substandard blocks from the construction industry while ensuring that manufacturers comply with prescribed quality standards.

Badmos therefore urged both SON and the Lagos State Materials Testing Laboratory to commence the implementation of the proposed random testing programme without further delay.

Industry observers believe that the move would significantly improve the quality of building materials available in the market and complement ongoing efforts by regulatory agencies to address the persistent challenge of building collapse in Lagos and other parts of the country.

The COREN representatives also reiterated that periodic audits of accredited materials testing laboratories should become a permanent regulatory requirement to sustain quality assurance and public confidence in engineering practice.

They maintained that continuous monitoring would encourage laboratories to uphold professional standards while ensuring that testing results remain reliable and technically sound.

The Building Collapse Prevention Guild said the joint inspection demonstrated the importance of collaboration among regulatory institutions and professional bodies in promoting safer construction practices.

The guild reaffirmed its commitment to supporting similar initiatives aimed at improving compliance with engineering standards, strengthening quality control mechanisms, and safeguarding lives and property through enhanced professionalism within Nigeria’s construction industry.

Caption: L-R: Rep, National Council on Climate Change, Mr Chukwuemeka Okebugwu; Lead Consultant and Managing Director, TPHG, Dr Mofoluso Fagbeja; Federal Controller of Environment South-west, Mrs Adenaike Olunimpe Oludunni; General Manager, Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), Dr Babatunde Ajayi; Director, Air Quality and Emissions Control, LASEPA, Mrs Ayodele Oso; and Special Assistant to Governor Sanwo-Olu on Environmental Protection, Tolulope Adebowale, at the Official Launch of Lagos Greenhouse Gas Registry at Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos, yesterday