Kehinde Laniyan Appointed to WBSC Africa Baseball Commission

The World Baseball Softball Confederation Africa (WBSC Africa) has appointed Mr. Kehinde Laniyan as a member of its Baseball Commission for Africa.

The appointment was conveyed in an official correspondence issued by the Executive Director of WBSC Africa from the organization’s Secretariat in Cape Verde.

According to the official communication, the Commission comprises five members drawn from different parts of Africa, with representatives from South Africa, Nigeria, Guinea, Burkina Faso, and Ghana.

Mr. Laniyan brings to the Commission several years of distinguished experience in the development and administration of baseball in Nigeria, Africa, and beyond. He served for many years as Secretary General of the Nigeria Baseball and Softball Association (NBSA) and currently serves as District Administrator for Little League International in Nigeria. He is also the Coordinator of the West Africa Little League Tournament, where he has played a pivotal role in expanding youth baseball across the sub-region.

In recognition of his outstanding contributions to the growth of baseball and softball, Mr. Laniyan was honoured by Little League International with the 2022 Meritorious Service Award for Europe and Africa.

Beyond sports administration, Mr. Laniyan is an accomplished public administrator in Nigeria’s education sector. He is a Deputy Registrar at Yaba College of Technology, Nigeria’s first tertiary institution, where he has earned a reputation for diligence, professionalism, and exemplary service.

His appointment to the WBSC Africa Baseball Commission is widely regarded as a recognition of his unwavering commitment to the development of baseball in Nigeria and across Africa. It is also expected to strengthen Nigeria’s voice in shaping policies and programmes aimed at advancing the sport throughout the continent.

The appointment has been warmly welcomed by stakeholders in the baseball and softball community, who have expressed confidence that Mr. Laniyan’s wealth of experience and dedication will make significant contributions to the Commission’s work and to the continued growth of baseball in Africa.