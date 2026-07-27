APM: We Are Galvanising Support Across Parties for Our 2027 Presidential Candidate

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Amid discussions with other opposition parties, the Allied People’s Movement (APM) has said it was galvanising support across party lines to ensure the victory of its presidential candidate in the 2027 general election, Seyi Makinde, noting that the Oyo State governor, has become the face of new Nigeria the people yearn for.

The APM also confirmed that its cross-party talks were yielding results, making the platform the fastest growing political alliance for opposition parties to present a formidable front to defeat President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

APM National Publicity Secretary, Abubakar Yusuf, stated this in Abuja, yesterday, while reacting to the public reaffirmation of commitment to the alliance by the Ekiti Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and adoption of the APM Presidential candidate, Makinde, as their preferred candidate for the election.

Thousands of members of the PDP in Ekiti State and other citizens of the state gathered in Ado-Ekiti last Friday to reaffirm their adoption of Makinde and collaboration with the APM in the 2027 election while retaining their identity and structure within the PDP.

Yusuf described the reaffirmation by the State chapter of the PDP as “a major boost to the determination of Nigerians to elect Governor Makinde as the next President of Nigeria, especially given the abysmal failures of the Tinubu-led APC administration.

“We are working very hard and putting all our energy on this election because we are running to win. We have a good Presidential candidate in Governor Makinde who has already become the rallying point for Nigerians especially the youth.

“As you are already aware, giving Governor Makinde’s sterling performance especially as Governor of Oyo State, Nigerians have accepted him as the credible alternative to President Tinubu who has failed the nation in every ramification. So, we are in this election to win and there is no going back

“Since Engr. Seyi Makinde emerged as the APM presidential candidate, Nigerians from across the country are increasingly identifying with our party, with many of them expressing their readiness to mobilise support for the APM and its candidates.”