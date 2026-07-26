Military: Rainfall, Muddy Terrain Hampering War Against Terrorists in Northern Region

The military has said rainfall and difficult terrain have made the battle against terrorists in swathes of the northern region doubly difficult.

Speaking during an interactive session with defence correspondents in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital, the Theatre Commander of the Joint Task Force North-west Operation Fansan Yamma, Major General W.B Idris, said months of aggressive kinetic operations, intelligence-led raids and area domination patrols had degraded terrorist capabilities along major road corridors, compelling criminal groups to alter their operational tactics.

Idris said the military exercised effective control over most strategic highways and major transportation routes across the theatre’s coverage of operation.

“Our troops have dominated virtually all the major roads across the theatre. Trunk A and Trunk B roads are well secured through sustained military presence, patrols and offensive operations,” he said.

The commander said between January and April 2026, Operation Fansan Yamma recorded significant successes on a weekly basis.

“During that period, we recorded an average weekly recovery of about five weapons and the neutralisation of at least 10 terrorists. The sustained pressure has forced them to modify their tactics and avoid direct confrontation with our troops,” he added.

He said the terrorists had withdrawn into remote forests, rocky terrain and isolated settlements, where they exploited the vast geographical landscape to evade military patrols.

“They have realised that the major roads are no longer safe for them,” he added.

“They now move deep into the hinterland, where they attack isolated farmers and vulnerable communities.

“When such incidents occur, it sometimes creates the impression that security forces are not present, whereas the reality is that these attacks happen in extremely remote locations.”

The commander said the current rainy season had complicated military operations because the difficult terrain restricted the movement of heavy combat vehicles into remote areas where terrorists now seek refuge.

“Our operational vehicles are heavy military platforms. During the rainy season, movement becomes extremely difficult because the terrain becomes soft and inaccessible. These are not vehicles that can easily traverse flooded or muddy routes leading into remote forests,” Idris explained.

“We rely significantly on air support for operations in difficult terrain. However, weather conditions during the rainy season can also limit aerial operations.

“Nevertheless, we continue to adapt and maximise every available opportunity to sustain pressure on terrorist groups.

“We are not relenting in our efforts. We shall continue to pursue terrorists wherever they are hiding, irrespective of the terrain or weather conditions.”