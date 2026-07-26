Abacha: Don’t Tell Lies About the Dead, Al-Mustapha Tells Ex-DSS Officer

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Former Chief Security Officer (CSO) to the late Head of State, General Sani Abacha, Major Hamza Al-Mustapha (rtd.), has dismissed claims made by a former Assistant Director of Department of State Services (DSS), Mr. Dennis Amachree, regarding the final moments of the late military ruler, describing the account as false.

Amachree gave his version of Abacha’s final moments in his new book titled: ‘DSS @40: My journey behind the shield’.

Amachree, who was assistant director of operations and intelligence at the Lagos DSS command at the time of Abacha’s demise, said the late military leader passed on in the presence of a lady during an intimate affair, around 4:05am, at the presidential villa in Abuja.

The retired DSS staffer said the lady and her older sister, who was Abacha’s girlfriend, had arrived at Aso Rock, the nation’s seat of power, on the day of the incident.

Amachree said Abacha’s girlfriend left her younger sister at the villa with the late general.

Speaking with journalists in Kaduna, Al-Mustapha said the claims contained in the former DSS official’s book were untrue, alleging that the author was influenced by others to write them.

“The boy was asked to write the lies by others. I have all the CCTV footage of what happened in my custody; so, what he said is not true,” Al-Mustapha said.

He maintained that the account presented in the publication did not reflect what transpired, insisting that he possessed evidence to contradict the assertions made about Abacha’s death.

Al-Mustapha further urged the public to disregard the claims, saying it was wrong to make what he described as false statements against someone who was no longer alive to respond.

“Just ignore his lies. It’s bad to say such things on someone that is dead,” he said.