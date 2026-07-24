Tinubu to Jimoh Ibrahim: Be Focused and Avoid Distraction in Your New Assignment

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu has charged Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN), Ambassador Jimoh Ibrahim, to be focused in his assignment at the international body and avoid every form of distraction.

The president gave the charge yesterday while receiving in audience a delegation of a research group, Aseyori Tinubu, led by Jimoh Ibrahim at the State House, Abuja

Addressing the leader of the delegation, the President urged Ibrahim to continue to be focused in his assignment at the UN and avoid every form of distraction.

“Your capacity is exceedingly reliable, and your performance at the United Nations are very impressive. You have achieved a lot at the UN within a short period. I am very proud of that.

“You know, this is an evolution that may not come back to our history in a very, very short time, as you have mentioned. So, I want you to work harder and get a permanent seat at the UN,” he said.

Tinubu promised the delegation that he would continue to push for greater economic stability, building on recent achievements.

“I could say the economy of our nation has passed the darkest tunnel. The twists and turns of democracy are there. We will continue to push for improvement. The economic recovery is here, proudly. We are running a very stable economy right now.”

He declared that the reforms instituted by his administration have been receiving global attention and commendation, assuring Nigerians that more benefits from the reforms will come very soon.

Tinubu attributed the multinationals’ interest in partnering and investing in Nigeria to a collective effort by Nigerians in various sectors, working tirelessly towards achieving the success of his administration’s reform agenda.

He informed his guests that the students’ loan (NELFUND) is flourishing, having just approved additional funding from monies recovered by the EFCC.

“We have a production line going on well; we just need to stimulate the economy for growth. We can beat our chests with the bragging rights—no more ASUU strike. Today, our children are in school. The security is getting better, not getting worse,” the President reassured.

The president urged the research body to continue to come up with findings that will make Nigeria stronger politically and economically.

Earlier, Ibrahim acknowledged the president’s leadership style in advancing peace and progress in the country.

He said the economic reforms of the administration have now projected Nigeria in a different light, adding that foreign investors were now partnering with the country across many sectors.

The envoy attributed his own successes so far at the United Nations to the tremendous support he received from the president.

Ibrahim, however, assured the president of his commitment towards ensuring that Nigeria succeeds in getting a seat on the United Nations Security Council.