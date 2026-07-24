NSIB Begins Investigation into Enugu Air Flight Runway Excursion Incident at Benin Airport

• Airline confirms incident, saying passengers, cabin crew sustained no injuries

Chinedu Eze in Lagos, Felix Omoh-Asun in Benin and Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Enugu





The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) said it has commenced an investigation into a runway excursion involving an Enugu Air Embraer E170 aircraft at Benin Airport.

NSIB in a statement said the aircraft, operating as Flight 4264 (registration 5N-ENR) from Lagos (LOS) to Benin (BNI), was involved in a runway excursion after overrunning the end of Runway 05 during landing at approximately 1510 hours local time (1410 UTC) yesterday.

NSIB confirmed that there were 63 passengers and five crew members on board the aircraft and all passengers and crew have been accounted for, and no injuries have been reported.

“The NSIB’s Go Team was mobilised and on the ground at the occurrence site within minutes of notification, underscoring the Bureau’s commitment to a rapid and effective emergency response.

“The team is gathering and preserving evidence, interviewing the flight crew and other relevant personnel, examining the aircraft, assessing runway conditions, and reviewing all other relevant operational and technical information to determine the circumstances and contributing factors to the occurrence,” NSIB said.

It also noted the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and relevant airport authorities have been notified, and the aircraft has been secured.

Commenting on the occurrence, the Director General of the NSIB, Captain Alex Badeh Jr., said: “We are relieved that all passengers and crew members are safe and that no injuries were reported. While this is reassuring, every runway excursion is a serious occurrence that deserves a thorough and independent investigation.

“Our Go Team was on the ground within minutes of notification, and that speed of response reflects the readiness and professionalism of our investigators. We urge the public to refrain from speculation as our investigators carry out their work in accordance with international standards.”

NSIB assured that a preliminary report will be issued within 30 days, in accordance with regulatory requirements, adding that the final investigation report, including safety recommendations, would be published upon completion of the investigation.

Meanwhile, Enugu Air in its X account confirmed the incident in a statement, saying, “Enugu Air wishes to inform the public that one of our aircraft operating into Benin experienced a runway incursion after landing today.

“We confirm that all passengers and crew have safely disembarked and there were no injuries or casualties,” the airline stated.

Enugu Air further explained that the aircraft was secured after the incident and the relevant aviation authorities have been notified in line with established procedures and an assessment of the aircraft and the circumstances surrounding the occurrence was currently underway.

The airline noted that as a result of the incident, there might be temporary adjustments to some flight schedules.

“Passengers affected by any changes will be contacted directly and provided with the necessary assistance. The safety of our passengers, crew, and operations remains our highest priority. We appreciate your understanding and will continue to provide updates through our official communication channels,” it noted.

However, according to eye witness account, there was panic at the Benin Airport when the aircraft, skidded off the runway.

“The incident caused panic among passengers and airport officials it was gathered that said the aircraft encountered difficulties while attempting to land before overshooting the runway,” a passenger waiting for another flight told THISDAY.

A viral video obtained showed passengers calmly disembarking from the aircraft shortly after the incident under the supervision of airport officials.

No casualty or injury has been reported. All passengers and crew members were safely evacuated.

A staff member of one of the airlines operating at the airport who witnessed the incident said it happened a few minutes after 4pm.

There have been similar incidents recorded at Nigeria’s airports during heavy downpour as it happened at the Benin airport.

There are indications that an aircraft skidding off a runway (a runway excursion) after a heavy downpour is typically caused by hydroplaning (or aquaplaning), where standing water prevents the tires from gripping the pavement, resulting in a loss of directional control and braking.

Industry records show that two aircraft on commercial service skidded off runways in Nigeria between 2025 and 2026: an Air Peace Boeing 737 at Port Harcourt Airport in July 2025, and now an Enugu Air Embraer 170 at Benin Airport yesterday.

Both runway excursions resulted in zero injuries or casualties