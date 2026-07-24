Fubara Calls for Civil Service Reforms in Nigeria

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has called for a reform of the country’s civil service to meet modern day service realities.

He said the 21st century requires a civil service that’s innovative, agile, digitally-enabled, accountable, and driven by excellence.

Fubara who made the call during the opening ceremony of the ongoing 48th Conference of the National Council on Establishments (NCE) in Port Harcourt, yesterday, noted that an efficient civil service is the bedrock on which every effective government strives.

He emphasised that without a competent, motivated and effective public service, no government can fully realize its vision for sustainable development.

Fubara said: “The strength of any government is ultimately reflected in the quality of its public service. A professional, disciplined, motivative, and performance-driven civil servant remains the foundation upon which sustainable economic growth, institutional stability, and public confidence are built.

“The demand of the 21st century requires us to continuously rethink and reposition our public institutions.

“Rapid technological advancement, changing workforce dynamics, increasing citizen expectations, and emerging global reality call for public service that is agile, digitally-enabled, accountable, and driven by excellence.

“These underscore the urgent need for sustained reform, strategic capacity development, digital transformation, and policies that reward competence, innovation, integrity, and exceptional performance.

Our institution must not merely adapt to change; we must anticipate and lead it, “ Fubara added.

The governor charged the conferees to approach their assignment with vision, courage, and a strong commitment to national progress, emphasising that their decision should produce practical, forward-looking, and implementable recommendations that will strengthen institutional capacity, promote transparency, deepen professionalism, and improve productivity throughout the Nigerian public service.

He said his administration will continue to motivate the workforce to support the government in realising its policies.

“Here in River State, we firmly believe that no development agenda can succeed without a motivated, competent, and adequately supported workforce.

“Our administration, therefore, will continue to prioritise investments that enhance the welfare, productivity, and professional development of our public servant.

“Beyond implementing the minimum wage that exceeds the national-approved threshold, we have sustained the prompt payment of salaries, pension, gratuity, and Christmas bonuses.

“We have also restored regular promotions, ensuring that dedication, competence, and years of service receive the recognition they deserve, “ he stated.

Head of the Federal Civil Service, Mrs. Didi Walson-Jack, in her keynote address, commended the Rivers State Government for hosting the council.

She particularly commended Governor Fubara for his initiatives aimed at improving the workforce in the state.

She said: “Your Excellency’s commitment to the public service is evident in the prompt payment of salaries and pensions, settlement of promotion and arrears, and approval of successive promotion exercises.

“The administration has also provided annual bonuses to workers and pensioners, increased funding for outstanding gratuities, approved the recruitment of teachers and health workers, and invested in the rehabilitation of the state secretariat, as well as the provision of fitting residential accommodation for prominent secretaries”.

Walson-Jack noted that the conference is meant to enhance the capacity of the nation’s workforce to meet the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

She charged participants to look beyond pecuniary interests in making contributions and presenting their memoranda as the outcome of the meeting would go a long way in determining policies that will shape the future of the country’s workforce.

Earlier in her welcome address, Head of Rivers State Civil Service, Dr. Inyingi Brown, appreciated the National Council on Establishments for accepting to hold the conference in the state.

She assured that the event would not merely be another meeting, but as an opportunity to chart a bold course for the future of public service administration in Nigeria.